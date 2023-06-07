Zarastro Art Presents Portals of Form by Jan Tichy

Jan Tichy - Reflectance Jan Tichy - Bowery Jan Tichy - Protected Species

The online exhibition showcases a diverse selection of the prominent artist's influential works

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarastro Art is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Jan Tichy, an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist based in Chicago renowned for his socially and politically engaged conceptual artwork. On view through December 1, 2023, the multimedia exhibition seeks to reexamine form through the artist’s evocative exploration of light, architecture, and objects.

Working at the intersection of photography, video, and sculpture, Tichy has developed a formal and minimalist visual language that deals insightfully with crucial contemporary themes including secrecy, uncertainty, and the interplay between the seen and the unseen.

Portals of Form displays photograms and etchings that capture the motion of architectural structures, photographs with unexpected juxtapositions, screen prints featuring geometric patterns, cyanotypes examining the connection between nature and politics, and figurative video works exploring the human condition.

After graduating from the Musrara School in Jerusalem and the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in Tel Aviv, Tichy obtained his MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where he currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Photography. His work is included in collections at such prestigious institutions as the Museum of Modern Art in New York, The Israel Museum in Jerusalem, and the Spertus Institute in Chicago.

A defining pillar of Zarastro Art's mission is to connect global audiences with compelling artists such as Jan Tichy, who represent diverse geographies, cultures, and approaches to important questions. Founded in May 2022, the boutique contemporary art platform is driven by a commitment to careful curation aimed at creating online exhibitions that are accessible to both collectors and art lovers alike.

To learn more and access the exhibition, please visit Zarastro Art (https://zarastro.art/).