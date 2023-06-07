Driving Sustainable Innovation: The Growing Demand for Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) Study Report which includes historic and current market situation of Polyhydroxyalkanoates across several end-use industries. This report forms a part of the Bioplastics Strategy report published by Prismane Consulting. All existing capacities, country-wise capacity utilization rates, production, net trade, pricing analysis, business opportunity assessment, end-user repository, etc. has been included as a part of the study.
PHA, or Polyhydroxyalkanoates, emerges as a standout among various bioplastics due to its remarkable ability to degrade even in harsh oceanic conditions. In 2021, the global demand for bioplastics surpassed a staggering 2.2 million tons, and experts project a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. However, within this flourishing bioplastic market, PHA is expected to witness an even more rapid expansion.
PHA production offers flexibility in terms of feedstocks, such as waste oils, food, and cassava starch. Unlike petroleum-based products, PHA can utilize diverse feedstocks based on factors like target application, geographical conditions, prices, and substrate availability. PHA's minimal cytotoxicity and biocompatibility make it suitable for medical purposes like tissue regeneration, bone implants, and organ reconstruction. Its compatibility with biological fluids and tissues enables its use as drug carriers and encapsulations.
With the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions, PHA is poised to lead the charge and drive a paradigm shift in the bioplastics industry. Its exceptional biodegradability, sustainable nature, and carbon-negative footprint using third-generation feedstocks position PHA as a promising and transformative force within the evolving landscape of environmentally friendly materials.
The market for Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) exhibits versatility due to the presence of more than 150 different types of PHAs, each with unique properties. PHA materials find extensive applications in packaging, including food packaging, labelling, and films. Additionally, high purity PHAs serve as micro-beads in cosmetics, replacing Polypropylene, and have various uses in the medical industry.
The global PHA consumption is projected to reach around 400 kilo tons by the end of this decade. This growth is mainly driven by increasing demand from North America and Western European countries. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global PHA market. The region is expected to retain its position as the largest market throughout 2032.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
• PHA Demand-Supply analysis at regional and country level
• PHA Market data in term of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level
• Business opportunity assessment
• Macro-economic factors like GDP, population, and world economic integration
• Strategic issues and recommendations
• Market analysis and forecasts (short-, mid- and long-term forecast) from 2016 till 2032
Key Questions Answered
The Global PHA Market study answers the following key questions:
• How big is the PHA Market?
• How is the PHA Market evolving by demand-supply, segment, and region?
• What will the PHA Market size be in 2032 and at what rate will it grow?
• What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
• Who are the key manufacturers and what are their shares in different region?
• What opportunities and target markets exist for PHA Market
Tejas Shah
Tejas Shah
