iXensor Advances Smart At-Home Testing with Innovative Solutions

iXensor Advances Smart At-Home Testing with Innovative Solutions

PixoTest Vision - Smart At-home Testing on the Rise

Unveils Next-Generation Self-Testing and AI-empowered Service for Women's Health at 2023 Medical Taiwan

iXensor (TWO:6734)

'Partner with iXensor and unlock a world of possibilities. Leverage our R&D resources, boasting over 80 international patents, and tap into the power of our ready-to-deploy PixoTech® platforms.”
— iXensor CEO, Dr. Carson Chen
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iXensor, a leading pioneer in the mobile health industry, will be participating in Medical Taiwan 2023, held in Taipei from June 8th to June 10th (Booth P0312). This year, iXensor's visionary CEO, Dr. Carson Chen, has been invited to deliver a compelling speech on the topic of "The New Era of Mobile Health

Smart At-home Testing on the Rise" as part of the highly anticipated 2023 Health+ Conference. With a focus on women's health and at-home testing hub and management, iXensor will be showcasing its diverse product lines and introducing its new contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services.

In response to the post-pandemic global healthcare transformation, the in-vitro diagnostics market is being propelled by the increasing demand for point-of-care and self-testing solutions that are tailored to the needs of patients and end-users. Recognizing this shift, iXensor has developed the groundbreaking PixoTest® Vision, a compact personal at-home testing hub that revolutionizes the management of chronic diseases.

With the ability to accommodate multiple tests, including HbA1c and lipid panel, PixoTest® Vision offers an innovative care platform that ensures easy-to-use and personalized management for individuals. Weighing a mere 100g and equipped with a color screen, this personal device seamlessly syncs test results to the PixoTest app, facilitating convenient data transmission and analysis. Empowering diabetic and cardiovascular patients, PixoTest® Vision enables long-term home health monitoring and management, providing timely and high-quality healthcare for everyone in need.

In its ongoing commitment to user satisfaction, the Eveline® Smart Fertility System has unveiled a host of exciting new in-app features. Anchored by the integration of cutting-edge generative AI technology, the system now offers an AI-powered real-time Q&A style consultation service, ensuring prompt responses to user inquiries any time anywhere. Furthermore, the innovative Fertility Chart feature brings clarity to hormonal health by visualizing fluctuations in luteinizing hormone levels post-testing, empowering women to monitor their reproductive well-being and pinpoint optimal fertile windows. These enhancements represent iXensor’s unwavering dedication to supporting women's unique reproductive journeys.

In addition to its own brand product business, iXensor is expanding its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services as a new venture. iXensor CEO, Dr. Carson Chen states, 'Partner with iXensor and unlock a world of possibilities. Leverage our extensive R&D resources, boasting over 80 international patents, and tap into the power of our ready-to-deploy PixoTech® platforms.' These collaborations offer a remarkable opportunity to significantly reduce development costs for the next generation of innovative connected healthcare solutions while accelerating their time-to-market.

About iXensor
iXensor, a leading pioneer in mobile health, revolutionizes healthcare by transforming smartphones into advanced lab-grade medical diagnostics. With a remarkable milestone in 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest® Blood Glucose Monitoring System, the world's first smartphone camera-based blood test to receive US FDA approval. Building upon its innovative PixoTech® platform, iXensor has expanded its horizons into diverse areas, encompassing self-testing and point-of-care solutions across women's health, diabetes, cardiovascular health, and infectious diseases. In addition to their own brand products, iXensor actively engages in technology licensing, co-developments, and Contract Development and Manufacturing Services to drive the growth of connected healthcare solutions.

Patrick Liao
iXensor Inc
+886 928 570 208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

iXensor Advances Smart At-Home Testing with Innovative Solutions

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Patrick Liao
iXensor Inc
+886 928 570 208
Company/Organization
iXensor Co., Ltd.
6F., No.9, Aly. 2, Ln. 35, Jihu Rd., Neihu Dist.,
Taipei, 11492
Taiwan
+886 2 8751 1335
Visit Newsroom
About

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest® Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world’s first US FDA-approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the PixoTech® platform, iXensor has ventured into at-home self-testing and clinical diagnostics across infectious diseases, women’s health, and cardiovascular diseases. Our vision is to make quality healthcare accessible and timely by driving the paradigm shift of point-of-care testing with the highly scalable PixoTech® platform.

Website

More From This Author
iXensor Advances Smart At-Home Testing with Innovative Solutions
Innova Medical Group partners with iXensor to launch the disruptive “Smart Ovulation Test”
iXensor kündigt überlegene klinische Genauigkeit seiner durchgängig digitalisierten PixoTest POCT COVID-19 Antigen-Tests
View All Stories From This Author