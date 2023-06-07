iXensor Advances Smart At-Home Testing with Innovative Solutions
Unveils Next-Generation Self-Testing and AI-empowered Service for Women's Health at 2023 Medical Taiwan
iXensor (TWO:6734)
'Partner with iXensor and unlock a world of possibilities. Leverage our R&D resources, boasting over 80 international patents, and tap into the power of our ready-to-deploy PixoTech® platforms.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iXensor, a leading pioneer in the mobile health industry, will be participating in Medical Taiwan 2023, held in Taipei from June 8th to June 10th (Booth P0312). This year, iXensor's visionary CEO, Dr. Carson Chen, has been invited to deliver a compelling speech on the topic of "The New Era of Mobile Health
— iXensor CEO, Dr. Carson Chen
Smart At-home Testing on the Rise" as part of the highly anticipated 2023 Health+ Conference. With a focus on women's health and at-home testing hub and management, iXensor will be showcasing its diverse product lines and introducing its new contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services.
In response to the post-pandemic global healthcare transformation, the in-vitro diagnostics market is being propelled by the increasing demand for point-of-care and self-testing solutions that are tailored to the needs of patients and end-users. Recognizing this shift, iXensor has developed the groundbreaking PixoTest® Vision, a compact personal at-home testing hub that revolutionizes the management of chronic diseases.
With the ability to accommodate multiple tests, including HbA1c and lipid panel, PixoTest® Vision offers an innovative care platform that ensures easy-to-use and personalized management for individuals. Weighing a mere 100g and equipped with a color screen, this personal device seamlessly syncs test results to the PixoTest app, facilitating convenient data transmission and analysis. Empowering diabetic and cardiovascular patients, PixoTest® Vision enables long-term home health monitoring and management, providing timely and high-quality healthcare for everyone in need.
In its ongoing commitment to user satisfaction, the Eveline® Smart Fertility System has unveiled a host of exciting new in-app features. Anchored by the integration of cutting-edge generative AI technology, the system now offers an AI-powered real-time Q&A style consultation service, ensuring prompt responses to user inquiries any time anywhere. Furthermore, the innovative Fertility Chart feature brings clarity to hormonal health by visualizing fluctuations in luteinizing hormone levels post-testing, empowering women to monitor their reproductive well-being and pinpoint optimal fertile windows. These enhancements represent iXensor’s unwavering dedication to supporting women's unique reproductive journeys.
In addition to its own brand product business, iXensor is expanding its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services as a new venture. iXensor CEO, Dr. Carson Chen states, 'Partner with iXensor and unlock a world of possibilities. Leverage our extensive R&D resources, boasting over 80 international patents, and tap into the power of our ready-to-deploy PixoTech® platforms.' These collaborations offer a remarkable opportunity to significantly reduce development costs for the next generation of innovative connected healthcare solutions while accelerating their time-to-market.
About iXensor
iXensor, a leading pioneer in mobile health, revolutionizes healthcare by transforming smartphones into advanced lab-grade medical diagnostics. With a remarkable milestone in 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest® Blood Glucose Monitoring System, the world's first smartphone camera-based blood test to receive US FDA approval. Building upon its innovative PixoTech® platform, iXensor has expanded its horizons into diverse areas, encompassing self-testing and point-of-care solutions across women's health, diabetes, cardiovascular health, and infectious diseases. In addition to their own brand products, iXensor actively engages in technology licensing, co-developments, and Contract Development and Manufacturing Services to drive the growth of connected healthcare solutions.
