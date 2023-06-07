Emerging Trends and Opportunities in the Brazilian Medical Aesthetic Devices Market 2030

Brazil Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

Brazil medical aesthetic devices market is projected to reach $2,137.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazil medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $741 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,137.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The Brazilian medical aesthetic devices market is experiencing significant growth and presents numerous opportunities for investors, manufacturers, and healthcare professionals alike. With a growing demand for cosmetic procedures and an increasing focus on personal appearance, the market is witnessing a surge in technological advancements and innovative solutions. In this blog post, we will explore the emerging trends and opportunities in the Brazilian medical aesthetic devices market, shedding light on the key factors driving its expansion and potential areas of growth.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:

One of the prominent trends in the Brazilian market is the increasing preference for non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Consumers are seeking treatments that offer minimal downtime and deliver effective results without the need for surgery. Medical aesthetic devices such as laser technologies, radiofrequency devices, and energy-based platforms are gaining popularity due to their ability to address various concerns like skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and hair removal.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The medical aesthetic devices industry in Brazil is witnessing rapid technological advancements, leading to the development of more efficient and advanced devices. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce innovative solutions that provide better outcomes and enhanced patient experiences. Technologies such as laser-assisted liposuction, ultrasound-based treatments, and multi-functional devices are revolutionizing the field and opening up new avenues for growth.

𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

With an increasing emphasis on youthful and radiant skin, the demand for skin rejuvenation treatments is on the rise in Brazil. Medical aesthetic devices that offer solutions for anti-aging, wrinkle reduction, and skin tightening are in high demand. Procedures like laser resurfacing, chemical peels, and dermal fillers are gaining traction, driving the market for related devices.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐬:

The growth of the medical aesthetic devices market in Brazil is also supported by the expansion of clinics and medspas offering aesthetic treatments. As the number of aesthetic practitioners increases, so does the demand for advanced devices to cater to a wide range of procedures. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to establish partnerships and collaborations with clinics and medspas to ensure the availability of their devices and expand their market reach.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:

Rising disposable income and a growing middle-class population in Brazil are contributing to the increased adoption of aesthetic procedures. Moreover, the proliferation of social media and the influence of celebrity culture have played a significant role in creating awareness and driving the demand for medical aesthetic treatments. This growing consumer awareness, coupled with the desire for self-improvement, presents a vast opportunity for the medical aesthetic devices market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Brazil medical aesthetic devices market and the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥

For instance, in January 2023, Galderma announced the launch of FACE by Galderma, which is an advanced innovative and augmented reality application. It was reported that the FACE by Galderma, will be made available in Brazil in the first half of 2023.

Moreover, in March 2022, Allergan Aesthetic, an AbbVie Company, announced that it entered into the hybrid injectables category with the launch of HArmonyCa with lidocaine, across various country of Europe, the Middle East and Africa including Brazil.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥

For instance, in July 2022, GC aesthetic, a medical technology company offering women healthcare and reconstructive solution, announced the expansion and growth plan for aesthetic implants such as the round collection breast implants in the Brazilian market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

• Dentsply Sirona

• Cutera

• Tonederm

• HTM Eletronica

• Ibramed

• Allergan Aesthetic

• Alma Lasers

• Fotona

• Skintec Inc.

• GC Aesthetic

