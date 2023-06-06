To His Excellency Mr. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dear Mr. President,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you as you assume Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Nigeria relations in line with interests of our peoples in an atmosphere of friendship, and to continue our fruitful cooperation from now on within multilateral organizations including the Non-Aligned Movement and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

I wish you good health, happiness and successes in your future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly Nigerian people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 June 2023