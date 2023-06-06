Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,980 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

AZERBAIJAN, June 6 - 06 June 2023, 19:05

Dear Mr. President,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you as you assume Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Nigeria relations in line with interests of our peoples in an atmosphere of friendship, and to continue our fruitful cooperation from now on within multilateral organizations including the Non-Aligned Movement and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

I wish you good health, happiness and successes in your future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly Nigerian people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 June 2023

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more