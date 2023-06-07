MEHRD Improvem EMIS recruits Data Management Assistants

Twenty Data Management Assistants (DMAs) were recently recruited and equipped with laptops to support their upcoming placements at Education Authorities across the country through the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) ‘Improvem Education Management Information System (EMIS) Project’, supported by the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP).

DMAs put the laptops to use immediately in specialised training on education data management.

The project commenced in early 2023, building on the existing MEHRD data collection processes, and aims to enhance and strengthen the availability, management, and use of education data within MEHRD, at schools and regionally to improve education outcomes in Solomon Islands.

DMAs were recruited over the past three weeks and are currently being training by MEHRD Information Services Division (ISD) staff in Honiara over an intensive two-week period before DMAs commence their roles at the provincial level.

The initial role of DMAs is to acquire 2023 student, teacher, education authority and school data under the coordination of MEHRD ISD staff in strong cooperation with Education Authorities, with the overall objective of capturing highly accurate and accessible 2023 education data by November 2023.

The Improvem EMIS Project aims to ensure accurate and complete data about teachers, students and schools are maintained in a well-functioning EMIS, which is essential for effective management of the Solomon Islands education system and to prepare MEHRD to lead and implement the proposed education legislative reform.

The Improvem EMIS Project is supported by the Governments of Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands through the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) – which aims to improve access to quality basic education for all Solomon Islands children regardless of gender, ability, and location. END/////

-MEHRD Press