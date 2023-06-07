Temotu Province 2nd Appointed Day 8 June 2023

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) wishes a happy second appointed day to Temotu Province.

MEHRD through its partnership with World Vision Solomon Islands (WVSI) recently helped thirteen (13) Temotu children with impairments and their parents travel from Lata to Honiara for medical assessments at the National Referral Hospital (NRH), to identify what support each needed to learn better at school.

MEHRD is proud to be supporting WVSI through the Pikinini Rural Inclusion, Care and Education (PRICE) project to improve the educational outcomes of disadvantaged children in Temotu Province.

The World Vision Solomon Islands PRICE project is supported by the Governments of Solomon Islands, Australia and New Zealand through the Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) – which aims to improve access to quality basic education for all Solomon Islands children. END///

-MEHRD Press