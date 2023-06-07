Command And Control Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Command And Control Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Command And Control Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers command and control systems market analysis and every facet of the command and control systems market research. As per TBRC’s command and control systems market forecast, the command and control systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $48.45 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.
Increasing military budgets worldwide is expected to propel the command and control systems market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest command and control systems market share. Major players in the market include Leonardo SpA, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Boeing Company, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Siemens.
Market Segments
1) By Installation Type: Fixed Command Centers, Deployable Command Centers
2) By Solution: Software, Services
3) By Platform: Land, Maritime, Airborne, Space
4) By Application: Government And Defense, Homeland Security and Cyber Protection, Commercial
This type of control system refers to a set of hardware and software tools and processes used by an equipment or commander to monitor, plan, direct, and control operations to accomplish a task. They are used for planning, directing, coordinating, and controlling the operational activities of military forces.
