Manchin Announces $500K for Workforce Development Program in Charleston

June 06, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the city of Charleston will receive $500,000 from the Department of Labor (DOL) to launch a new workforce development initiative, the Hope Community Development Corporation's (Hope CDC) Affiliate Workforce Center. This federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.

“I’m proud to have secured direct funding for the city of Charleston to establish a new workforce development and career training program,” said Senator Manchin. “The Hope CDC Affiliate Workforce Center will help disadvantaged residents of Charleston prepare for and secure good-paying jobs, which will boost economic development across our state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to bring quality economic opportunities to every community across the Mountain State.”

This funding will be used to upgrade and outfit an existing building to create and launch the Hope CDC’s Affiliate Workforce Center, a career training, workforce development and job placement center. The organization will help economically disadvantaged citizens move into good-paying jobs with a target of 50 new job placements each year.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.