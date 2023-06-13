Press Release: Genocide Chronicle Book launch Event Organized by Voice of Global Tamil Rights (VOICE)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scarborough, Ontario, Canada - 28th May 2023
Voice of Global Tamil Rights (VOICE) organized a book release event for Genocide Chronicle part 1 and 2 in Scarborough, Ontario. The book, compiled by P. Thadsa and published by VOICE, presents comprehensive details and evidence of the Tamil genocide in a modern format. The Genocide Chronicle sheds light on the plight of over 500,000 Eelam Tamil victims and more than 4000 forcibly disappeared Eelam Tamils since the start of the structural genocide by the Sri Lankan state in 1932. The historical context of the Eelam Tamil homeland, Tamileelam, which was colonized by European powers in 1505 and later amalgamated with Sinhalese areas by the British in 1833, is also discussed. A major reason for the disregard of Eelam Tamil demands were the geo-strategic interests of the British and the failure to address the issue escalated the conflict further into a full-blown genocide.
The event commenced with the hoisting of the Canadian national flag accompanied by the Canadian national anthem, followed by the hoisting of the Tamileelam national flag with the Tamileelam flag song. Prominent Canadian politicians and school board trustees attended the event alongside a large number of Eelam Tamil community members.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown graced the event as the Chief Guest. He unveiled the book and delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of documenting the truth to counter historical revisionism and genocide denial. Mayor Brown stated, "In 2006, the Canadian government made a terrorist designation, but they picked the wrong side. Instead of supporting civilians, Canada provided support to the perpetrators of the genocide. The only terrorists that existed in Sri Lanka were the government of Sri Lanka itself, which was killing civilians... Canada should follow the lead of the European High Court, which canceled the terrorist designation after realizing that the propaganda spread by the Sri Lankan government had led governments around the world to make the wrong decision." Mayor Brown also expressed his intention to discuss the possibility of displaying the books in Brampton libraries with the Brampton city authorities.
Following Mayor Brown's speech, Logan Kanapathi, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Ontario, addressed the attendees. Mr. Kanapathi welcomed the motions and resolutions passed by the Canadian and provincial assemblies but stressed the need for the Eelam Tamil community to remain action-oriented in their pursuit of justice. He highlighted the existence of cultural genocide in EelamTamil land and strongly criticized the UN for its failure in addressing the Tamil genocide. Mr. Kanapathi expressed his commitment to working towards displaying the books in Markham Library.
Neethan Shan, Toronto District School Board Trustee, took the stage next. He commended VOICE for its efforts and stressed the importance of documenting the stories of Eelam Tamils who fought against the genocide. Mr. Shan also acknowledged the significance of the 2009 Gardiner Express way protest led by Eelam Tamils, applauding Tamils for their determination and resilience in fighting for their rights.
Yailini Rajakulasingam, Toronto District School Board Trustee, followed Mr. Shan with her speech. She expressed her appreciation for the resilience of Eelam Tamil students, who continue to remember the Tamil genocide and uphold their Eelam Tamil identity. She also praised the Tamil Genocide Chronicle, citing its importance in transferring once inaccessible information to younger Tamil generations living across the world.
Julie Young, Assistant to Member of Parliament Shaun Chen, then delivered a speech on behalf of MP Shaun Chen, reading out his personal message.
The event also featured speeches by Ranjith Joseph (Director of Sinam Kol), Professor and author of International crimes Shri Gnaneswaran and Professor Jude Lal Fernando.
Books can be purchased all over the world. If you have any questions, please contact info@voicetamil.net
