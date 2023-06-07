Wiseasy's New Product T2 Unlocks the Full Potential of Tablet with Payments

Wiseasy's new payment tablet T2

Wiseasy announced the launch of T2, an EMV Android Tablet which is purpose-built to power the deep integration of vertical applications and payments.

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based digital banking and payment builder Wiseasy is delighted to announce the launch of T2 at Seamless Middle East 2023, an EMV Android Tablet which is purpose-built for improving agility in business and born to power the deep integration of vertical applications and payments.

A feature-rich and flexible EMV Android tablet

Equipped with powerful Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor and Android 13 operating system, Wiseasy T2 stands out in multitasking operation and ensures merchants keep up with their business demands. With advanced tap-on-glass technology, it is a device which is more friendly for customers to make payments while taking in all the order related details displayed on the screen, which makes it an ideal choice for both attended and unattended payment scenarios.

T2 has a 7000mAh large capacity battery which supports 10+ hours' normal transactions and an optional multi-tab charging station which supports quick charge technology to get the devices fully charged within just three hours. Efficiency is everything for businesses. Wiseasy T2 allows its users to unlock the device and log in apps with just one touch by integrated fingerprint recognition function to its power button, which helps people get rid of the trouble of entering complicated passwords.

If there are some additional accessories which are indispensable for merchants, such as security certified fingerprint module, 3D structured light camera, professional barcode and QR scanner, to name just a few, Wiseasy T2 is able to extend these functions by virtue of pogo pin, making it simple to offer merchants customized functions at reasonable cost.

One smart tablet for diverse payment scenarios

Wiseasy T2 is the first-of-its-kind payment tablet which is extraordinarily versatile to fit in extensive scenarios when paired with different accessories. It can be mounted on the wall for unattended service, or be placed on a table for tabletop self service. With just 12.3mm thickness and 635g weight, it's slim and compact enough for table service or other scenarios that require extreme mobility.

By supporting a multi-slot charging station and quick charge technology, shop staff can share just a few Wiseasy T2 devices, and introduce slicker sales and payment experience to customers. Meanwhile, the charging station can help avoid device cluttering as a safe housing unit.

Paired with a stand, scanner, cash drawer and receipt printer, T2 can be integrated into a Swivel Cashier Kit which is a good choice for small stores. For high-end stores, Wiseasy T2 can work as a smart pinpad, to offer a better interaction experience for customers. It also can be integrated into a vending machine for unattended payment service.

The deep integration of vertical applications with payments

As a tablet with EMV and PCI certifications, Wiseasy T2 powers the deep integration of vertical applications with payments by adding payment capabilities to various apps, which can be a better choice for all the needs of businesses across different industries. Meanwhile, it helps eliminate the merchants' needs for separate hardware components so as to reduce their cost and maintenance efforts invested in their payment system.

"Designed to meet the varied needs of global merchants, Wiseasy T2 can help reinvent their businesses with great mobility. It is not just a point of sale, but also a point of interaction which can help elevate the customers' whole consumption experience. With Wiseasy T2, it'll be much easier for merchants to collect customers' feedback promptly, build customer loyalty and improve customer satisfaction to a great extent. We were expecting to keep our customers ahead of the game with this industry-leading device", said Yiannos Papadopoulos, Global Sales & Marketing VP of Wiseasy.

Born to bring in-store experience to a new level, the launch of Wiseasy T2 validates Wiseasy's commitment to amplify the success of its partners and global merchants with innovative products and services. Looking into the future, Wiseasy will keep diversifying and differentiating its offerings to meet the ever-changing market needs and deliver exceptional values to businesses and customers worldwide.

About Wiseasy

As a global digital banking and payment builder specializing in smart financial terminals and payment technology services, Wiseasy Group is dedicated to promoting the continuous development and popularization of digital banking and payment technologies worldwide. By providing one-stop “Cloud + Software + Terminals” solutions based on advanced technical system and network facilities, Wiseasy facilitates banks, acquirers, fintech companies, telecom operators and industry solution providers to offer diverse financial services to the wider public in more cost-efficient and convenient ways.

Wiseasy has provided fintech products and services for over 350 partners and agencies in 114 countries and regions worldwide, covering dozens of industries.

