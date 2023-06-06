Mayor Bowser to Announce Public Safety Partnership with DoorDash

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce a new public safety partnership with DoorDash to support rideshare and delivery drivers.

The partnership will build on the success of the Private Security Camera Incentive Program and includes a $500,000 investment by DoorDash to make dashcams available to eligible drivers free of charge. This partnership is intended to deter crime and assist law enforcement with investigations.

When:

Wednesday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Ashan Benedict, Interim Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department

Melinda Bolling, Acting Director, Department For Hire Vehicles

Alexis L. Squire, Director, Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships

Salah Czapary, Director, Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture

John Horton, Global Head of Public Engagement, DoorDash

Mike Brand, Owner, Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

Where:

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

639 Indiana Avenue NW

