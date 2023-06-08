Celebrus Heads to PegaWorld iNspire in Las Vegas this June

D4t4 Solutions (LSE:D4t4 )

CARY, NC, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus is headed to PegaWorld iNspire in Las Vegas this June to display the power of the Celebrus digital identity verification and profile capabilities for Pega customers looking to unlock the potential of their investment in Pega CDH.

In May of 2022, Pegasystems announced Always-On Insights, an offering combining the capabilities of Pega Customer Decision Hub™ with Celebrus. The offering combines the Celebrus digital identity suite with AI-powered decisioning to ensure brands have the best possible data to improve their relationships with consumers.

“Digital Identity is not easy to solve for, but decisioning without digital identity will never reach the true potential of the program. We are looking forward to showing brands why Celebrus is the answer to their digital identity challenges via our engineered integration with Pega that is used all across the globe today." said Bill Bruno, CEO, Celebrus.

About D4t4

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping brands create better relationships with their consumers via better data.

Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the company's flagship first-party product suite. Celebrus automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioural data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus Cloud provides an enterprise platform that automates and enables organizations to get better value from the Celebrus software in a more efficient manner.

The Group has offices in the UK, USA, India, and Australia with key talent in all markets to drive the growth of the business. Celebrus is fully compliant with all major data privacy regulations and the Group is accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

For more information, please see www.d4t4solutions.com and www.celebrus.com.