Skill Samurai Announces Thrilling Winter School Holiday Program for Tech-Inspired Kids
Skill Samurai, Australia’s technology learning hub for kids, is thrilled to unveil their innovative and exciting Winter School Holiday Program.
— Jamie Buttigieg
Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Learning Centres, Australia’s premier technology learning hub for kids, is thrilled to unveil their innovative and exciting Winter School Holiday Program.
The comprehensive Winter program caters to young learners aged 6-14 years, blending immersive fun with valuable skill development in a secure, supportive atmosphere. This upcoming program expands upon the success of the April Holiday Tech Camps, offering an even more diverse and engaging lineup.
The Winter School Holiday Program features:
● 3D Design & Printing
● Minecraft Coding
● Roblox Game Development Camp
● Junior Coding - Game Developer
● Robotics – Build and Program
● YouTube Creator
● Jr. Pokémon Coding
● Python Game Developer
Skill Samurai’s coding and STEM camps offer children more than a simple school holiday pastime. By participating, they are equipped with problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity skills that are essential for future success in an increasingly digital world. Beyond academic enrichment, the camps provide children with a platform to build confidence, engage socially and make lifelong friends.
The Winter School Holiday Program will be offered at Skill Samurai’s modern and well-equipped learning centres in Castle Hill, Rouse Hill, Burwood, Elsternwick, and Ashmore. Each centre is staffed by experienced and passionate educators, dedicated to ensuring a fulfilling, enjoyable learning experience for every participant.
“We are delighted to present our Winter School Holiday Program, expanding our offerings for kids who are passionate about technology,” said Jamie Buttigieg, the Australian Franchisor for Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Learning Centres. "This program promises not only an engaging holiday experience but also a unique learning journey that inspires creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. We strongly encourage parents to enrol their children and allow them to explore the fascinating world of coding and STEM."
For more details about Skill Samurai - Coding & STEM Learning Centres' Winter School Holiday Program or to enrol your child, visit our website or contact your nearest centre today.
About Skill Samurai:
Skill Samurai, originally founded in Canada and now operating in five countries worldwide, is the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids in Australia. Emphasizing project-based learning and a self-paced approach, Skill Samurai offers a stimulating, engaging environment where children can acquire skills vital for future success. Skill Samurai is dedicated to fostering problem-solving, critical-thinking, and leadership skills, and tailors its comprehensive curriculum to meet each student's unique needs. Skill Samurai also offers Maths Tuition, School Readiness programs and tailored school programs.
