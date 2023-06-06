Senate Bill 753 Printer's Number 0800

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in associations and organizations, further providing for associations and organizations for mayors; in elections of officers, further providing for eligibility, for officers elected and for decrease in number of members of council; in powers, duties and rights of appointed officers and employees, further providing for appointments and incompatible offices and for police serving under cooperative agreement or contract; in corporate powers, further providing for specific powers; in taxation and finance, further providing for investment of funds; providing for solid waste collection and disposition; in ordinances, further providing for ordinances and resolutions and for publication; and making an editorial change.