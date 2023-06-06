Senate Bill 527 Printer's Number 0844
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in theft and related offenses, providing for the offense of theft of mail.
There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,392 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in theft and related offenses, providing for the offense of theft of mail.