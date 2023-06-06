Submit Release
Senate Bill 514 Printer's Number 0481

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - An Act amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2135, No.150), known as the Childhood Blood Lead Test Act, further providing for legislative purpose and for lead poisoning prevention, assessment and testing.

