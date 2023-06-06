Pespire Is Making Chest & Neck Silicone Anti-Wrinkle Pads Even Stickier
These 100% medical-grade silicone fine-line patches can now be worn all night.SIOUX FALLS , SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pespire innovated on their reusable silicone neck and chest anti-wrinkle patches by upgrading the adhesive to improve all-night comfort. Their 2-pack of chest or neck patches are now available on Amazon with discount pricing for a limited time!
Customers usually apply these pads to reduce the appearance of side sleeper chest wrinkles or necklines. They wear silicone neck wrinkle pads or the decollete pad for chest wrinkles for several hours or overnight for best results. But there was a problem among similar products where they would fall off easily while sleeping, so Pespire strengthened the adhesive to guarantee the pads stick all night. This way, the user can apply them and sleep comfortably without losing their pads in bed. The pads and adhesive are 100% medical-grade hypoallergenic silicone. Historically, doctors used similar silicone treatments to heal scars and burns quicker, so Pespire repurposed silicone pads for neck wrinkles and chest wrinkles to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles or fine lines and delay the skin’s aging process. Pespire’s silicone patches also boost collagen production, circulation, hydration, elasticity, and moisture all for a supple and more youthful-looking chest and neck.
With advanced adhesive, Pespire pads are more durable and last longer than similar products. While users can wear most silicone patches 15+ times, they lose their stickiness quickly and become difficult to keep on with repeated use. Customers can expect consistent, all-night stay and comfort with Pespire’s chest and neck patches for wrinkles.
They are extremely simple to use and store: peel the pads off their film, apply them to dry skin free of moisturizer or other cosmetics, and leave them on for several hours. Once done, take them off, wash them, let them air dry, and reapply them to their protector until the next application.
Pespire expects everyone to see fewer wrinkles and fine lines, but they know people have different skin and results. So the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if these pads aren’t a good fit for the buyer.
The products are available on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BS5G6HMN?ref=myi_title_dp
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BS5GVTM6?ref=myi_title_dp
About Pespire
Pespire is a skincare provider aiming to be the leading innovator in affordable anti-wrinkle solutions.
