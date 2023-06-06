Cloudbric, Pariticates in the exhibitions to step up effort to tap in the APEC market : CYBERSEC 2023, ICT COMM 2023

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric(CEO, Taejoon Jung), the company specializing in cloud security platforms, focuses on expanding its business into the APEC market by joining exhibitions - Cybersec 2023 and ICT COMM 2023.

CYBERSEC 2023, the largest annual cybersecurity event in Taiwan, was held from May 9th to 11th with over 10,000 registered attendees and featuring more than 300 leading cybersecurity brands. It brought together industry leaders, experts, and organizations to highlight the criticality of integrating cybersecurity across all operations and tasks.

During CYBERSEC 2023, Cloudbric showcased cloud-based security solutions Cloudbric WAF+ and Cloudbric WMS(WAF Managed Service) which attracted over 500 attendees, with more than 100 visitors expressing their interest in Cloudbric's advanced security solutions.

Cloudbric WAF+ is a fully managed web application firewall(WAF) security service that is managed by security experts. With its logic-based detection engine and patented deep-learning A.I engine, cloudbric provides a remarkably low false positive rate.

Cloudbric WMS is an intelligence-based WAF management service for Amazon Web Service(AWS) WAF users that manages and operates optimized security policy by security experts with an intuitive user console.

The visitors were captivated by the Cloudbric WAF+'s intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI) with a seamless and user-friendly experience that was easy to navigate, as well as two outstanding features, the remarkably low false positives and the fully managed capabilities. Cloudbric WAF+'s exceptional ability to minimize false positives ensured the accurate detection of threats while the fully managed feature impressed the visitors as it offered comprehensive protection without requiring extensive technical expertise.

Cloudbric successfully completed in CYBERSEC 2023 and is scheduled to join ICT COMM 2023 with PA Vietnam to expand its business, a business partner of Cloudbric, which will hold from June 8th to 10th in SECC(Saigon Exhibition Convention Center), Vietnam.

"We are thrilled with the success of our participation in CYBERSEC 2023 and the significant interest in Cloudbric's advanced cybersecurity solutions at the event," stated Taejoon Jung. "We are planning to enhance our security solutions and introduce Cloudbric’s advanced security solutions to our future partners and customers in Taiwan, Vietnam and the APAC region to expand the influence of Cloudbric and create a safer digital future."