Cloudbric, Participated in CYBERSEC 2023: Showcasing Cloudbric WAF+, the Cloud-Based Fully Managed Security Service

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric WAF+，基於雲的全託管安全服務成功在台灣亮相

今年五月(9-11日) Cloudbric（CEO，Taejoon Jung）到台灣最大年度網路安全盛會 『CYBERSEC 2023 臺

灣資安大會』.展示了我們這專注雲端資安的成果.

『CYBERSEC 2023 臺灣資安大會』是台灣年度資安盛會，每年有超過 10,000名來自各界人士報名參加，

300多個領先的網路安全品牌參與展出，匯集了資安業界的領導者、專家和各級組織及業界人士，資安大會

提供營運和資安環節中各種安全與整合方案.

CYBERSEC 2023期間，Cloudbric展示了基於雲的安全解決方案『Cloudbric WAF+』

和『Cloudbric WMS』(WAF Managed Service)，吸引了超過500名與會者來訪，

超過100名來賓參觀我們的攤位. 訪客表達了他們對Cloudbric 先進安全解決方案的興趣。

Cloudbric WAF+ 是一種完全託管的 Web 應用程式防火牆 (WAF) 安全服務，

並由安全專家負責安全管理.

利用邏輯檢測引擎和獲得專利的深度學習AI引擎，cloudbric 能夠達到極低的誤報率。

Cloudbric WMS是基於智能的WAF管理服務，適用於 Amazon Web Service (AWS) WAF 用戶，

安全專家通過直觀的用戶管理平台來管理和推行優化的安全策略。

訪客為 Cloudbric WAF+ 直觀的圖形用戶界面 (GUI) 所吸引，

我們的用戶介面易於瀏覽、操作直覺化，提供用戶友善美好的操作體驗，

並且Cloudbric有兩個優秀的特點，“極低的誤報率”和“完全託管的功能”.

Cloudbric WAF+ 最大程度減少誤報的可能，確保網路威脅可靠並準確被檢測；

而完全託管的功能給參觀的來賓留下了深刻的印象，

因為它提供了全面的保護，即使不具備相關專業技術的人員也能信任並得到安全保護.

Cloudbric CEO Taejoon Jung 表示：“能夠躬逢其盛參加 『CYBERSEC 2023 臺灣資安大會』 我們感到相當

興奮，非常開心這幾天的來賓對 Cloudbric 先進網路安全解決方案感到濃厚興趣.” “我們正計劃加強我們的

安全解決方案，並將 Cloudbric 先進的安全解決方案介紹給未來在台灣和亞太地區的合作夥伴和客戶，以擴

大 Cloudbric 的保護範圍，創造一個更安全的數位未來.”



Cloudbric(CEO, Taejoon Jung), the company specializing in cloud security platforms, successfully participated in CYBERSEC 2023, the largest annual cybersecurity event in Taiwan held from May 9th to 11th.

With over 10,000 registered attendees and featuring more than 300 leading cybersecurity brands, CYBERSEC 2023 brought together industry leaders, experts, and organizations to highlight the criticality of integrating cybersecurity across all operations and tasks.

During CYBERSEC 2023, Cloudbric showcased cloud-based security solutions Cloudbric WAF+ and Cloudbric WMS(WAF Managed Service) which attracted over 500 attendees, with more than 100 visitors expressing their interest in Cloudbric's advanced security solutions.

Cloudbric WAF+ is a fully managed web application firewall(WAF) security service that is managed by security experts. With its logic-based detection engine and patented deep-learning A.I engine, cloudbric provides a remarkably low false positive rate.

Cloudbric WMS is an intelligence-based WAF management service for Amazon Web Service(AWS) WAF users that manages and operates optimized security policy by security experts with an intuitive user console.

The visitors were captivated by the Cloudbric WAF+'s intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI) with a seamless and user-friendly experience that was easy to navigate, as well as two outstanding features, the remarkably low false positives and the fully managed capabilities. Cloudbric WAF+'s exceptional ability to minimize false positives ensured the accurate detection of threats while the fully managed feature impressed the visitors as it offered comprehensive protection without requiring extensive technical expertise.

"We are thrilled with the success of our participation in CYBERSEC 2023 and the significant interest in Cloudbric's advanced cybersecurity solutions at the event," stated Taejoon Jung, CEO of Cloudbric. "We are planning to enhance our security solutions and introduce Cloudbric’s advanced security solutions to our future partners and customers in Taiwan and the APAC region to expand the influence of Cloudbric and create a safer digital future."