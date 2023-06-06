Michelle Barone and RED Podcast Announce Exciting Partnership with KNEKT TV for Season 2
EINPresswire.com/ -- The fabulous podcast RED with Michelle Barone is a leading show that focuses on entertainment, and lifestyle for celebrities, content creators, and influencers, is thrilled to announce an innovative partnership with KNEKT TV, a prominent streaming platform, for the highly anticipated second season of RED.
This partnership marks an exciting milestone for both entities as they venture into bridging the gap between podcasting and streaming television.
Season 2 of RED with Michelle Barone will feature a visually enhanced format exclusively available on KNEKT TV’s platform. Each episode will be crafted to engage viewers through stunning visuals, high-quality production, and expert storytelling. The collaboration will provide fans with a remarkable opportunity to dive deeper into the podcast's content. Michelle Barone’s RED podcast will feature guests like Linzy Taylor, Melissa Gasoni from Dance Moms, John Flaherty of the New York Yankees, Marcus Black, and Tom Coverly. Some of the most influential people making a difference in the world today.
Michelle Barone has gained a loyal and dedicated fan base since its inception, captivating listeners with its unique approach to her genuine topics and fun approach. By partnering with KNEKT TV, the podcast aims to expand its reach and connect with an even wider audience, who can now experience the magic of the show in a visually captivating manner that is more exclusive with much more behind-the-scenes.
KNEKT TV has established itself as a trailblazer in the streaming industry, constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues of entertainment. This collaboration with RED and Michelle Barone exemplifies their commitment to offering diverse and captivating content to their viewers.
Season 2 of RED in partnership with KNEKT TV is set to premiere on June 6, 2023. Fans of the podcast and streaming enthusiasts alike can look forward to an extraordinary audiovisual experience that pushes the boundaries of storytelling.
For more information about RED and updates on Season 2, please visit KNEKT TV.
Jackie Minsky
