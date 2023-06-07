Kiteworks Achieves Unparalleled Marketing Scale and Efficiencies With Generative AI Innovations
Generative AI must be a non-negotiable part of every business’s strategy, and our ability to execute and capitalize on numerous marketing use cases provides us with a competitive advantage.”SAN MATEO, CA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network, announced today how its marketing department is leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI) for numerous use cases to accelerate go-to-market programs, create stickier engagements with prospects and customers, and optimize operational efficiencies. These generative AI innovations enabled Kiteworks to increase content production more than 12-fold, double its inbound SEO traffic in less than four months, focus sales development representatives on prospect-facing activities versus spending hours in sales enablement training, and lay the groundwork to shrink the time to localize its entire website in German and French by more than 500% (source: internal calculations).
Despite the huge amount of hype surrounding AI since OpenAI’s much-heralded ChatGPT announcement last November, a recent study by Gartner revealed only less than half of business executives are investing in generative AI and of those only 30% have gotten beyond the exploratory phase (“Gartner Poll Finds 45% of Executives Say ChatGPT Has Prompted an Increase in AI Investment,” Gartner Press Release, May 3, 2023). In contrast, Kiteworks was an early mover on identifying marketing use cases for generative AI and realized measurable results almost immediately. Some of the most notable uses cases include:
Product Marketing: Using ChatGPT4, Kiteworks’ Product Marketing team has been able to increase its rate of content creation—from ideation to delivery—by over 500%. Assets are leveraged directly by prospects and customers on the Kiteworks website as well as the sales and customer success organizations when they engage with prospects and customers (source: internal calculations).
Sales Enablement: A ChatGPT4 chatbot was trained on Kiteworks content that enables the sales development representatives (SDRs) to personalize conversations with prospects and customers and to generate real-time answers to prospect and customer questions regarding Kiteworks capabilities and integrations with third-party software. Using the chatbot, SDRs are saving countless hours of time in sales enablement training on Kiteworks security and compliance capabilities and integrations.
Ask-Me-Anything Chatbots: Two ChatGPT4-enabled chatbots were trained on Kiteworks content with which prospects can engage for real-time, personalized conversations. For security-focused conversations and questions, prospects can engage with Stu the Security Squirrel, whereas for compliance-focused conversations and questions, prospects can talk with Calvin the Compliance Cow.
Organic Intent-based Search: In late 2022, Kiteworks began using Quattr, a data-driven and AI-enabled SEO platform, to develop intent-based content that doubled inbound organic search traffic by turbocharging content generation by more than 12-fold. Kiteworks used Quattr to produce high-quality, authoritative content published as Blog and Glossary resource articles. Topics include Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0, secure file sharing, secure file transfer, secure email, FedRAMP Authorization topics, and many more.
Streamlined Web Content Localization: Traditional approaches to localizing website content can be tedious, time-consuming, and expensive. Kiteworks built a translation application programming interface (API) powered by ChatGPT4 that allows the marketing team to translate and publish individual webpages quickly and easily into other languages. This will enable Kiteworks to update and align its German and French websites with its English website in a few weeks compared to months if a traditional localization method is employed.
Multimedia to Social Media: Kiteworks dramatically shrank the amount of time and cost to create videos based on new blog posts, solution briefs, and other content assets by ingesting them into an AI-enabled tool that automatically creates videos used for social media posts and captions for Kitecast (podcast) episodes and other videos.
These and other generative AI use cases are at the crux of Kiteworks’ marketing strategy, enabling marketing at scale and unparalleled efficiency and much greater brand awareness and engagement.
“Kiteworks is transformative in how we approach digital rights management by unifying, tracking, controlling, and securing all sensitive content communications within a Private Content Network,” said Tim Freestone, Chief Marketing Officer at Kiteworks. “In today’s era of compliance, this content-defined zero-trust approach is a requisite. Driving brand awareness and engagement requires significant marketing resources to break through all the noise. Using generative AI, we’ve been able to achieve astonishing increases in marketing outputs and exponential efficiency gains. Generative AI must be a non-negotiable part of every business’s strategy, and our ability to execute and capitalize on numerous marketing use cases in a very short time frame provides us with a competitive advantage.”
