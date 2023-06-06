Submit Release
LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two upcoming investor conferences in June.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. The company’s presentation is scheduled at 3:00 PM ET.

David Roberts, President, will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM ET.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:

Sandra Millar

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

+1-781-425-1686

smillar@lemaitre.com


