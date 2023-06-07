Non-Invasive Facade Retrofit Systems Provider INOVUES Receives NYC Accelerator Innovator Award

Tom Burke and Jen Miret accepting the NYC Accelerator Innovator and Leader Awards on behalf of INOVUES. INOVUES logo INOVUES has joined the NYC Accelerator Service Provider Program, helping NYC buildings become more energy efficient and achieve net zero goals.

Climate-Tech Company Wins Innovator Award for Multiple Achievements Including Connector Leader, Training Champion Partner, and Service Provider Affiliate

The awards are a testament to our team’s dedication towards energy efficiency and decarbonization in NYC buildings.” — Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO

NEW YORK , NY, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, the multi-award-winning provider of non-invasive facade retrofit technologies, is proud to have been recognized among 80+ NYC Accelerator Awardees. The company was presented the coveted Innovator Award and other recognitions at the NYC Accelerator Spring 2023 Symposium held in late May at The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building in New York City.

The Innovator Award holds significant prestige, and INOVUES is honored to be among the esteemed recipients. Four other organizations received NYC Accelerator Innovator Awards, including Building Efficiency Services, Empire State Realty Trust, L+M Development Partners, and Latitude Compliance.

Among the categories in which INOVUES excelled, learning and collaboration stood out, earning the company distinctions as a Connector Leader, Training Champion Partner, and Service Provider Affiliate. These recognitions further highlight the company's dedication to fostering partnerships and advancing the green buildings industry.

Anas Al Kassas, Founder and CEO of INOVUES, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the achievements: "We are honored that INOVUES’ non-invasive retrofit systems were singled out as a building innovation. The awards are a testament to our team’s dedication towards energy efficiency and decarbonization in NYC buildings."

NYC Accelerator, a program of the Mayor's Office of Climate and Environmental Justice, aims to help the city's one million buildings reduce carbon emissions to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. With over 13,500 buildings benefiting from the NYC Accelerator's free assistance since 2021, the Program plays a vital role in enhancing energy performance, promoting health and safety, and helping building owners avoid penalties associated with Local Law 97 (LL97).

“It takes a collaborative effort across industry and government to shift experts’ primary focus from the mechanical room to the building envelope. We are grateful to NYC Accelerator for the opportunity to engage with other energy efficiency and decarbonization professionals and catalyze meaningful progress,” added Tom Burke, INOVUES Director of Business Development.

Through its innovative non-invasive facade retrofit technologies, INOVUES provides a solution that aligns with the program’s decarbonization goals. The company’s patented technology is unmatched in its ability to transform existing building facades and windows with energy-saving and smart glass innovations quickly and at a fraction of the cost of replacement, by utilizing the existing glazing as part of the solution.

As per the Department of Energy (DOE), windows account for up to 40% of energy loss in buildings, with inefficient single-glazed windows and facades being major contributors. INOVUES addresses this issue by upgrading the existing glazing in-place into a high-performance, multi-layer assembly.

The non-disruptive, waste-reducing approach allows building owners to achieve their energy and carbon savings targets without incurring the high costs associated with traditional window replacement methods. The innovation supports the key objectives of NYC Accelerator and the Climate Mobilization Act, enabling New York City to meet its ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets.

INOVUES has implemented its facade retrofit technology in buildings across the United States, including notable projects at the 3M Global Headquarters and University of Minnesota.

ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies are engineered to integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the buildings. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at https://www.inovues.com.