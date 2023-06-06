Bentley Systems Announces Allen Li has Joined as General Manager, China

Responsible for Bentley’s China Growth Initiatives Across All Channels

EXTON, Pa. – June 6, 2023 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that Allen Li has been appointed to the new role of General Manager, China, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Brock Ballard. Allen Li has had a long executive career at enterprise software leader SAP, including as Chief Operating Officer, China. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a master’s in Technology Management at Harbin Institute of Technology, and then an Executive MBA from University of Mannheim Business School.

While Bentley’s infrastructure engineering offerings have become well established in major design institutes and owner organizations, the company is also pursuing substantial growth opportunities as a platform for software development and distribution by Chinese entities. Allen Li has end-to-end responsibility for all of Bentley’s business in China, including recent and potential future joint ventures to offer local Chinese products leveraging Bentley technology.

Bentley Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Cumins said, “China is unique in the world for the scale and digital advancement of its infrastructure engineering, meriting a unique approach in go-to-market. We welcome Allen Li as General Manager, a new role within our organization. His experience leading initiatives to ‘regionalize’ enterprise software in China will be instrumental to Bentley’s forward-looking priorities there.”

Allen Li said, “I am very impressed by the strength of Bentley’s product-market fit and its technology leadership for infrastructure engineering in China to date, and I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Bentley in its next phase of growth, leveraging local and partner resources, in China for China.”

