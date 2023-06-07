Sonablate Corp. Recognized as One of CEO View’s Top 10 Healthcare Companies of the Year 2023
We remain committed in our mission to revolutionize the way physicians deliver healthcare through innovative technology and expanding access to Sonablate HIFU to patients worldwide.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a global leader in minimally-invasive focused ultrasound technologies, is proud to announce its inclusion in CEO Views’ list of “Top 10 Healthcare Companies of the Year 2023”. This recognition highlights Sonablate Corp.’s contributions to the healthcare industry and underscores its commitment to transforming care for patients with prostate diseases.
CEO Views is a prominent industry publication renowned for highlighting exceptional companies that are driving innovation and making significant contributions to the healthcare sector. The annual "Top 10 Healthcare Companies" list recognizes organizations that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and positive impact on healthcare practices.
The company's pioneering solution, Sonablate HIFU, offers a robotic, focal approach to treating prostate disease. Using high intensity focused ultrasound, Sonablate HIFU delivers precise and targeted energy to the prostate gland, allowing for the destruction of malignant tissue while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. This innovative, minimally invasive solution has transformed the lives of countless patients, offering them a safe and effective alternative to traditional radical treatments.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of CEO Views' 'Top 10 Healthcare Companies of 2023.” Said Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate Corp. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Sonablate Corp. We remain committed in our mission to revolutionize the way physicians deliver healthcare through innovative technology and expanding access to Sonablate HIFU to patients worldwide. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and transforming the landscape of prostate health."
Sonablate Corp's inclusion in this list is a testament to the company's achievements in the field of urology. By leveraging our expertise in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), Sonablate Corp. has developed groundbreaking solutions that are revolutionizing the treatment of prostate disease.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S and NMPA clearance in China; and Sonablate® 500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
