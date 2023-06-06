Dime Hires Three Prolific Deposit-Focused Groups

/EIN News/ -- Capitalizes on Moment-In-Time Opportunity to Enhance Deposit Franchise



Omar Kamil and Eric Shabat To Lead Dime’s 5th Deposit-Focused Group

Moshe Mashiach and Joseph Nathan To Lead Dime’s 6th Deposit-Focused Group

Consuelo Reynoso and Wana Stesevic To Lead Dime’s 7th Deposit-Focused Group

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the hiring of two deposit-focused Groups from the former Signature Bank and one deposit-focused Group from the former First Republic. On a combined basis, the Groups managed over $1.5 billion of deposits at predecessor institutions.

The Omar Kamil and Eric Shabat Group (former Signature Bank) includes:

Omar Kamil – Group Leader

Eric Shabat – Group Leader

Victoria Amatrudo – Senior Client Service Associate

Jennifer Reda – Senior Client Service Associate

Cristine Zipf – Client Associate



The Moshe Mashiach and Joseph Nathan Group (former Signature Bank) includes:

Moshe Mashiach – Group Leader

Joseph Nathan – Group Leader

Kathleen Long – Senior Client Service Associate



The Consuelo Reynoso and Wana Stesevic Group (former First Republic) includes:

Consuelo Reynoso – Group Leader

Wana Stesevic – Group Leader

Charlee Chadaratana – Senior Client Service Associate



The Groups are well known for providing exemplary service to law firms, title companies, real estate investors, technology firms, professional services firms, sports related firms, small business owners, and high-net worth individuals with tailored service and advice to address their unique needs and goals.

“We chose to move to Dime for its dedication to supporting clients and its reputation of long-standing financial strength. We were also impressed by Dime’s suite of technology offerings and commitment to continue to innovate and provide our clients a best-in-class customer experience through a single point of contact,” said Kamil and Shabat.

“Dime continues to be the home of best fit for Groups who are looking to land at a firm known for integrity and security, as well as a client-centric focus. Their flat organizational structure and relationship-based mindset were key factors in our decision to join,” said Mashiach and Nathan.

“We were attracted to Dime’s customer-first mindset and their culture of providing an exemplary level of client service throughout the organization. They are a very nimble organization and we believe their high-touch and focused business model will serve our clients well over time,” said Reynoso and Stesevic.

Commenting on the new Group hires, Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dime, said, “We are incredibly excited with these new Group hires. The failure of two regional banks in our marketplace is creating a moment-in-time opportunity for Dime to significantly enhance our deposit franchise over time. We have now added seven deposit-focused Groups in the second quarter alone.”

