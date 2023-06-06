Five Delaware Arts Organizations Receive Total of $1M in National Endowment for the Arts Funding

Wilmington, Del. (June 6, 2023) – Five organizations in the State of Delaware will receive a total of $1,030,000 in federal grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, as part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ second round of funding, announced today.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

In response to this generous support, Delaware Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball said, “This significant investment is a testament to the immense talent and creative spirit that thrives in our vibrant arts community. The grant will undoubtedly empower these organizations to further enrich the cultural landscape of Delaware, fostering artistic excellence and accessibility for all residents. Together, we will continue to celebrate and support the arts, recognizing their profound impact on our society and the boundless opportunities they create for artistic expression and community engagement.”

The following Delaware arts organizations have received funding:

Delaware Art Museum (Wilmington, DE) will receive $40,000 to support an exhibition featuring work by members of the Rossetti family, active in both the Pre-Raphaelite and Aesthetic Movements of the 19th century.

Delaware Division of the Arts (Wilmington, DE) will receive $935,000 to support arts programs, services, and activities associated with carrying out the agency’s National Endowment for the Arts-approved strategic plan.

Delaware Shakespeare (Wilmington, DE) will receive $10,000 to support the Community Tour of a contemporary work adapted from a play by Shakespeare.

The Grand Opera House (Wilmington, DE) will receive $20,000 to support sensory-friendly performances for youth and their families.

Opera Delaware (Wilmington, DE) will receive $25,000 to support the premiere of “Fearless: the Story of Hazel Ying Lee and the Women Airforce Service Pilots” by composer and librettist Derrick Wang.

More information about the National Endowment for the Arts’ grant opportunities is available at arts.gov/grants. This section also includes resources for first-time and returning applicants as well as information on how to volunteer to be an NEA panelist.

The full NEA grant descriptions follow:

Grants for Arts Projects

Grants for Arts Projects (GAP) is the National Endowment for the Arts’ largest grants program for organizations. Matching grants range from $10,000 to $100,000, and are recommended for organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. In July 2022, 1,927 eligible applications were received requesting more than $98 million in FY23 support. This round, 1,130 projects are approved for funding totaling more than $31 million.

Project-based funding will support opportunities for public engagement with the arts and arts education, the integration of the arts with strategies that promote the health and well-being of people and communities, and the improvement of overall capacity and capabilities within the arts sector.

State and Regional Partnerships

Each year, approximately 40 percent of the NEA’s appropriated program funds are awarded to state arts agencies, regional arts organizations, and the national service organization to support the work of the states and regions. In total, up to $67.9 million is recommended for these partners in FY 2023, with up to $55.1 million of that total designated for State Arts Agencies.

State & Regional Partnership Agreement grants extend the NEA’s reach to even more communities, reflecting investments in locally-determined priorities, and translate national leadership into local benefit. To learn more about how the National Endowment for the Arts is impacting individual states and regions of the country, select a state or territory on the state impact page or visit the regional map.

About the National Endowment for the Arts

Established by Congress in 1965, the NEA is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. For more information, visit www.arts.gov.

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is committed to supporting the arts and cultivating creativity to enhance the quality of life in Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

