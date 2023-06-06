New commander takes helm of 4th CTCS

Lt. Col. Michael Odle accepts command of the 4th Combat Camera Squadron (CTCS) from Lt. Col. Bryan Lewis in front of members of the 315th Airlift Wing, friends and family June 3, 2023, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Col. Diane Patton, 315th Operations Group commander, officiated the change of command ceremony and passed the guidon from outgoing commander, Lewis, to Odle. Odle previously served as the deputy chief of public affairs for U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida. Lewis is going on to serve as the individual mobilization augmentee to the Air Force Pubic Affairs Agency director at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. During Lewis’ tenure, 4th CTCS logged thousands of hours on multiple airframes, maintained operational readiness during a global pandemic and documented the largest noncombatant evacuation airlift in U.S. history. 4th CTCS has a mission to rapidly provide directed imagery capabilities during global crisis, contingencies, exercises and war. 4th CTCS is the only combat camera unit in the Air Force Reserve and one of two in the U.S. Air Force. Photos by Technical Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy