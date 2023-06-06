Savory “Sidepiece” at Whitechapel Projects Fuses Artistic Flair with Pizza Perfection
Unveiling Long Branch's Premier Pizzeria, Where Culinary Craftsmanship Meets Creative Culture
Unveiling Long Branch's Premier Pizzeria, Where Culinary Craftsmanship Meets Creative Culture ”LONG BRANCH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to embark on a captivating culinary journey as Sidepiece launches at Whitechapel Projects, an extraordinary hospitality + entertainment hub located at 15 2nd Ave, Long Branch, New Jersey. Press, pizza enthusiasts, and art aficionados are invited to indulge in a remarkable experience where a playful mini pool party, adventurous pizza, performances by Dark City Strings, and a vibrant cultural scene converges.
— Sidepiece @ WCP
Join the official launch of Sidepiece on Wednesday, 19 July from 5pm – 9pm in celebration of the grand unveiling which will redefine the intersection of food, art, and community on the Jersey Coast. Media RSVP via kat@workhousepr.com
Under the visionary leadership of culinary maven Marilyn Schlossbach, Sidepiece at Whitechapel Projects offers a tantalizing menu that caters to all palates and preferences. From classic favorites to plant-based options, from gluten-free alternatives to meat lovers' delights, Sidepiece provides a symphony of flavors that captivates the senses.
Located within the breathtaking Whitechapel Projects complex, Sidepiece boasts an open-air, regenerative architectural building that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor spaces. This remarkable venue serves as a creative haven, where music, art, private events, and the art of pizza thrive in perfect harmony. Sidepiece at Whitechapel Projects is the epitome of a captivating culinary destination.
Complementing the culinary delights, Sidepiece offers a curated collection of libations that tantalize taste buds and tell captivating tales. With a house-crafted nano brewery, local beers, spirits, and an array of organic and biodynamic wines, Sidepiece ensures that every sip is an experience in itself.
At the core of Sidepiece's ethos lies a commitment to curated fun, blending elements of art, music, film, surf, farming, and personal growth. This unique cultural fusion creates an environment where everyone finds their place at the table, fostering individuality, creativity, and a sense of community. Sidepiece embraces the art of hospitality, serving with integrity and infusing every experience with vibrant energy.
The realization of Sidepiece stems from the artistic vision of Scott Szegeski, an acclaimed artist whose dream was to create a space where creativity and celebration intertwine. Sidepiece emerged as the embodiment of his vision—a place where people of all ages can gather, share moments, and experience the joy of connection. Alongside Scott is Marilyn Schlossbach, a renowned culinary chef and community advocate, whose culinary expertise and dedication have made an indelible mark on the Jersey Shore. Together, they have created Sidepiece, a testament to their passion for art, food, and the power of communal experiences.
Inspired by the vibrant energy of London's Whitechapel District, Sidepiece at Whitechapel Projects redefines the integration of art into everyday life. This versatile venue transcends conventional boundaries, showcasing how food, drink, performances, and artistic expression intertwine to create an extraordinary sensory experience.
Founded by Preston Casertano, The Whitechapel Projects is a unique creative space located in Long Branch. Inspired by the creativity and energy of the Whitechapel District of London, the Whitechapel Projects strives to redefine how art is integrated into daily life through food, drink, performance, education, artistic expression, and horticulture. The Whitechapel Projects complex stands as a testament to environmental sustainability and mindful construction. Through adaptive reuse, the 120-year-old warehouse complex was transformed into an architectural gem that preserves the heritage of its original construction materials. The commitment to regenerative practices is reflected in the seamless blend of history and innovation found within Sidepiece.
As Sidepiece at Whitechapel Projects makes its grand debut, it invites guests to embark on a culinary odyssey where art and adventure intertwine. With its captivating flavors, creative ambiance, and vibrant cultural offerings, Sidepiece sets the stage for an unforgettable experience on the Jersey Coast. For more information, visit whitechapelprojects.com
Marilyn Schlossbach: Restaurateur, Chef, Humanitarian
Marilyn Schlossbach is a visionary restaurateur, chef, and humanitarian who transcends the boundaries of her kitchen. With a passion for sustainable practices and community empowerment, Marilyn advocates for accessible culinary training, supports local producers, and creates dining destinations that uplift underserved communities. As a self-taught chef and author, Marilyn's culinary artistry reflects her coastal roots and commitment to nurturing her community. She channels her creative energy into unforgettable dining experiences while actively advocating for social and environmental causes. Beyond her restaurants, Marilyn collaborates with organizations like Interfaith Neighbors and supports environmental initiatives such as Clean Ocean Action and Surfrider Foundation. Her non-profit organization, Food For Thought By The Sea, fosters culinary job placement and environmental studies, leaving a lasting impact on the community. Marilyn's dedication to social responsibility extends to her role on the executive board of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, as well as her involvement with the College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Charter School. When not shaping the culinary scene or spearheading community projects, Marilyn cherishes time with her family and finds inspiration through travel. She embodies the spirit of a true humanitarian, using her culinary expertise to create positive change in the world. Visit Marilynschlossbach.com
MEDIA: Interested media who wish to attend the opening and interview Marilyn Schlossbach and Scott Szegeski contact Workhouse, CEO Adam Nelson via nelson@workhousepr.com
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
6458006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram