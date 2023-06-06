Three New Businesses Open at Highland Village in Jackson, Miss

RockBox Fitness, Underground Social, and Family Social Club Now Open at Highland Village in Jackson, Miss.

We are thrilled to welcome all three of these exciting new businesses to Highland Village. They each bring unique experiences that we know our guests and people in our community will enjoy.” — Alexandra Clark, WS Development

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village welcomed three new businesses to the property in the last two weeks. RockBox Fitness, a boxing-based studio with locations across the country, has opened its first Mississippi location; Underground Social, a locally-owned unisex barber shop, opened its doors in June; and Family Social Club held its grand opening last week, bringing a brand new concept to the Jackson-metro.

“We are thrilled to welcome all three of these exciting new businesses to Highland Village,” said Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience. “They each bring unique experiences to our property that we know our guests and people in our community will enjoy. Adding a fitness studio, a barber shop, and an indoor play place to Highland Village echoes what we are always trying to achieve: There truly is something here for everyone.”

Shana and Josh Harrison have been planning to open Underground Social since 2020. After considering different locations, they decided Highland Village was the perfect home for their barber shop. “We love the urban environment and being in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Jackson,” said Shana Harrison, Founder of Underground Social. “We’ve both been Jacksonians at different points in our lives. Both of us are excited to be back in Jackson on a daily basis and are even more excited to be a new chapter in the legacy of Highland Village.”

Hallie Brand, who opened Family Social Club last week, had the idea to bring this unique opportunity to Jackson after seeing similar places open in other cities across the country. “We’ve created this space for littles and their loved ones to connect, learn, and have fun in Jackson,” said Hallie Brand, Founder of Family Social Club. “We offer classes for kids of different ages as well as open-play times, and we have a space where parents or caregivers can enjoy a minute to themselves while watching their child play, learn, and engage with other kids. We’ve seen this concept work in other cities, so we thought, ‘Why not Jackson?’”

RockboxFitness offers boxing-based workouts for all skill levels. In addition to workout classes, the studio offers nutrition guidance, accountability coaching, and personal training. With locations all across the U.S., the newly opened RockBox Fitness Jackson, is their first studio in Mississippi.

All three of these new businesses are now open at Highland Village.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is an eclectic collection of first and only shops and eateries in the heart of The City of Soul. This charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village.

Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, vineyard vines, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn.