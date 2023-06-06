Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

SB 24, PN 403 (DiSanto) – This bill amends the Fiscal Code, in disposition of abandoned and unclaimed property, further providing for claim for property paid or delivered. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 152, PN 124 (J. Ward) – Repealing the known as The Frozen Dessert Law. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 262, PN 833 (Schwank) – Amends the Maternal Mortality Review Act by adding reporting requirements for the Department of Health and the Maternal Mortality Review Committee regarding maternal morbidity data. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 361, PN 635 (J. Ward) – This legislation adds one additional judge to each court of common pleas in Chester, Huntingdon, Columbia, Northumberland and Butler counties. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 691, PN 715 (Yaw) – This legislation will change the name of the “Department of Environmental Protection” to the “Department of Environmental Services.”

Amendment A00638 (Yaw) – The amendment addresses issues that will arise for the department as it transitions from its original name to the new department name.

The areas of transition addressed include when the original name is in:

Other statutes and regulations

Official documents such as licenses, contracts, deeds

Pre-existing supplies and materials, identification documents and signs

Computer system labeling and internal workings

The amendment provides the department the authority to determine when it is appropriate to substitute the original name with the new name for documents and material, but it requires depletion of supplies and the use of signs until they need replaced.

The amendment requires that changes to the computer system occur during routine upgrades.

The amendment incorporates the new name for the original name in statutes and regulations by reference.

The amendment passed by a vote of 28-22 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 429, PN 381 (Regan) – Amends the Enforcement Officer Disability Benefits Law (aka, The Heart and Lung Act) to add individuals to those covered by the benefits of the Act.

Amendment A00720 (Regan) – The amendment makes technical corrections to the bill to reflect that parole agents are employed by the Department of Corrections.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.