Censinet Announces “Risky Business” Webinar Series for Healthcare Cybersecurity Practitioners
“Risky Business: A Webinar Series for Cyber Risk Assessors” to Focus on Best Practices for Assessing Cyber Risk and Advancing Careers in Cybersecurity
I’m delighted to participate in this webinar series and look forward to sharing my perspective and experiences on my career in cybersecurity”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today a new webinar series focused exclusively on cyber risk practitioners, “Risky Business: A Webinar Series for Cyber Risk Assessors.” In this four-part webinar series, Censinet and leading healthcare delivery organization (HDO) risk assessors will share proven best practices for assessing, analyzing, and mitigating cyber risk more effectively and efficiently. Presenters will also share their own personal experiences and lessons learned to help risk assessors better demonstrate the value and impact they bring to their organization, and will lead interactive discussions on how to advance and accelerate a career in cybersecurity. Register here.
— Matt Christensen, Director, Cybersecurity at Intermountain Health
“I look forward to sharing my personal journey and passion for cybersecurity and interacting with like-minded risk assessors during this webinar series,” said Philipp Robitzsch, Cyber Security Analyst at Censinet. “I can’t wait to share the secrets to finishishing risk assessments faster, driving greater risk reduction, and more effectively communicating results – and the value that personally I bring – to the organizations I serve.”
“I’m delighted to participate in this webinar series and look forward to sharing my perspective and experiences on my career in cybersecurity,” said Matt Christensen, Director, Cybersecurity at Intermountain Health. “Moreover, I’m excited to discuss how we think about GRC at Intermountain and share best practices for building and running an effective GRC program from both a strategic and a practitioner’s point of view.”
The “Risky Business” webinar series includes four 60-minute interactive sessions, each with a different theme, focus area, and learning objectives:
Webinar #1 – We Could Be Heroes, Wednesday, June 14, 11am ET, focuses on transforming third-party risk management and presents a best-practice playbook for accelerating the risk assessment process and driving greater risk reduction through automation.
Hosted by Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer, Censinet, and Philipp Robitzsch, Cyber Security Analyst, Censinet.
Webinar #2 – All Together Now, Tuesday, July 11, 2pm ET, focuses on managing third-party risk as enterprise risk, including: why cyber risk is now patient safety risk; how to best manage enterprise cyber risk; and, how to effectively communicate progress to executives and the Board.
Hosted by Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer, Censinet, and Philipp Robitzsch, Cyber Security Analyst, Censinet.
Webinar #3 – Look At Me, I Could Be, Centerfield, Wednesday, August 9, 11am ET, focuses on hiring and empowering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, with a special guide to professional development to ensure career advancement to more senior, strategic roles (e.g., a CISO or CIO).
Hosted by David Harvey, IT Manager, Fairview Health Services, and Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer, Censinet.
Webinar #4 – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Tuesday, September 12, 2pm ET, focuses on building the strategic vision for a modern Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) program, including: what defines success in GRC; how leading CIOs and CISOs run their GRC program; and, how peer benchmarking can accelerate GRC program maturity.
Hosted by Matt Christensen, Director, Cybersecurity, Intermountain Health, and Chris Logan, SVP and Chief Security Officer, Censinet.
“I’m delighted to participate in this webinar series and look forward to sharing my perspective and experiences on my career in cybersecurity,” said Matt Christensen, Director, Cybersecurity at Intermountain Health. “Moreover, I’m excited to discuss how we think about GRC at Intermountain and share best practices for building and running an effective GRC program from both a strategic and a practitioner’s point of view.”
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
# # #
Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
bmcgann@censinet.com