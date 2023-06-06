VI Peel Announces The Brown Skin Agenda Aesthetics & Cosmetology Scholarship
Vitality Institute, the leader in painless chemical peels, announces a $10,000 scholarship to support and empower students of color in careers in cosmetology.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitality Institute, a minority and woman-led skincare brand that developed the bestselling and award-winning VI Peel, announces the establishment of The Brown Skin Agenda Aesthetics & Cosmetology Scholarship.
The Brown Skin Agenda was founded by The Vitality Institute in 2021. It encompasses a diverse panel of Dermatologists and Plastic Surgeons seeking to be a force for change in the development of treatment protocols and skincare solutions for skin of color, while promoting the advancement of all professional aestheticians and estheticians regardless of ethnicity.
“Despite recent strides toward equality, people of color remain underrepresented as practitioners in medical aesthetics,” says Marya Khalil-Otto, President and CEO of Vitality Institute who is credited with leading the brand’s development of six medical-grade VI Peel formulations customized to every patient’s skin concerns, skin tones and skin types. “Our goal is to advance professionals and patient treatment protocols so that ALL skin care professionals can confidently treat skin of color and ALL patients can feel confident.”
Eligibility
Currently accepting applications, the $10,000 scholarship is available to any student who identifies as a person of color and is pursuing a career as an esthetician or is currently in the cosmetology industry.
The application deadline is July 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on August 15, 2023. Proof of enrollment or acceptance into a cosmetology program is required upon receipt of the scholarship.
For more information about the scholarship, click HERE. For questions regarding the scholarship process and the submission process, please contact contact@bold.org.
ABOUT Vitality Institute
Vitality Institute is the revolutionary skincare company that pioneered the first painless and skin tone-inclusive chemical peel in 2005, developed by Dr. Abdala Khalil. Now under his daughter Marya Khalil's leadership, the company has grown to offer six medical grade VI Peel formulations customized to every patient's skin concerns, as well as clinical-grade at-home skincare line, VI Derm.
Since its inception, over 10 million peels have been performed worldwide and VI Peel has been recognized by both consumer groups and industry leaders as the #1 chemical peel in the country. With custom blends targeted to each patient's needs, VI Peel helps treat skin concerns such as aging skin, active acne, acne scarring, melasma, sun damage, keratosis pilaris, and more.
ABOUT The Brown Skin Agenda
Launched by Vitality Institute in 2021, The Brown Skin Agenda’s mission is to provide safe and effective guidance from an esteemed panel of physicians so that all skin care professionals can confidently treat skin of color, and consumers can learn more about their skin. While it has always been core to Vitality Institute’s DNA, the company is proud to officially announce this commitment to increase visibility and education on this important topic with these incredible professionals. Learn more about The Brown Skin Agenda HERE.
For more information on VI Peel and VI Derm products, please visit VIPeel.com.
