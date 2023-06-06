Author Moletha Fowler-Thompson Writes a Transformative Power of Love in New Book
Insightful Christian literature inspires families to embrace love and appreciate the unique qualities and talents within each member.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Moletha Fowler-Thompson invites readers on a meaningful journey filled with love, warmth, and the joy of sharing in her latest literary release, “Kira Keri’s Gift of Love: The Heart Speaks.” Recently published, this remarkable book celebrates the beauty of love expressed through heartfelt actions, encouraging families to embrace their unique gifts and strengthen their moral values.
“Love speaks from the heart. From the heart to the hands,” expresses Fowler-Thompson. In this heartwarming tale, love takes the form of significant recipes that bring happiness to others. The ingredients encompass cherished memories, hope, collaboration, and joy, delicately sprinkled with strength, care, and patience. As these elements meld together with kindness and confidence, they create a symphony of love that resonates with readers of all ages.
At the heart of the story is Kira Kire, a young girl who wholeheartedly embraces the power of love. She demonstrates her affection by baking cookies and penning individual prayers, infusing her actions with love and devotion. Joining Kira on her journey are her mother, Kalene, and cousin, Nana, who share in her remarkable gift of love. Together, they form an admirable team as they prepare and bake Great-grandma’s Irresistible Cookies, paying tribute to their family’s traditions and bonds.
With over 30 years of experience in Interpersonal Skills Development, Behavior Modification, Cognitive Behavior Intervention Strategies, and among others, Fowler-Thompson’s extensive background in improving lives and fostering interpersonal connections brings a wealth of expertise to her writing, evident in “Kira Keri’s Gift of Love: The Heart Speaks.” Holding degrees from the University of La Verne and Azusa Pacific University, the author is a member of Pi Lambda Theta, an International Honor Society and Professional Association in Education.
Fowler-Thompson’s words will resonate deeply, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who embark on this transformative literary journey. Through vivid descriptions of blooming flowers, singing birds, and the resilience of a cactus, the author uplifts spirits and instills hope, reminding readers that even in the depths of a valley, no one is alone.
With “Kira Keri’s Gift of Love: The Heart Speaks,” families will discover the transformative power of love and the joy of utilizing their gifts and abilities to bring happiness to those around them. A testament to the enduring values of faith, kindness, and compassion—inspiring parents and children alike, follow Kira Keri’s story, available for purchase on Amazon and other major online platforms.
