VXVY Mental Health Secures New Investment to Expand Access to Effective Digital Mental Health Solutions
VXVY will expand its reach and impact, ensuring that individuals worldwide can access a wide array of evidence-based digital mental health products.GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VXVY Mental Health, a cutting-edge digital mental health company, is thrilled to announce two new investments that will fuel the expansion of its services and enhance access to and the quality of a variety of mental health solutions.
Accomplished healthcare executives John Figueroa and Aly Kayne announced two investments in VXVY Mental Health, Inc., totaling $500,000. This infusion of capital will enable VXVY to expand its reach and impact, ensuring that individuals worldwide can access a wide array of digital mental health products.
"We are seeing unprecedented demand for mental health services globally, and the current system simply does not have enough capacity. Well-developed digital tools can help meet the demand and bring critical services and support to the people who need them. But the digital mental health industry needs a lot of support to realize its potential, which is why we founded VXVY,” said Matt Vogl, Chief Executive Officer VXVY Mental Health.
The digital mental health services offered by VXVY leverage cutting-edge technology, including apps, wearables, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence, to provide personalized and evidence-based care. These solutions address a wide range of mental health concerns, from anxiety and depression to stress management and well-being.
With this new capital, VXVY will expand its ecosystem of innovators, enhance its infrastructure, and accelerate technology research and development. This strategic investment will enable the company to introduce new services during a critical time for mental health. Through the support of the VXVY team, technology innovators, investors, providers, employers, and health systems will be able to meet the growing needs of individuals and organizations seeking accessible and effective mental health support.
VXVY employs a free membership model. In addition to the benefits that members receive, the VXVY team offers a wide range of unique and customized services for tech startups, health plans, providers, employers, pharma, and many others, to help them advance their digital mental health strategy. The VXVY team has successfully deployed this model since 2017, when they founded the National Mental Health Innovation Center at the University of Colorado.
"I have followed and supported this team since they started operations in 2017. I’m proud to continue my support because they have one of the best teams I’ve ever worked with, and they boast a track record of leading innovation in the digital mental health field. I am excited to be a part of their new chapter in the private sector and encourage others to join me in supporting the most unique and impactful organizations in this space,” John Figueroa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CarepathRx.
