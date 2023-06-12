Optimé International picks EdTek Services LMS for its Online Training Expansion
We are confident that EdTek Services will help Optimé International deliver an exceptional on-line sales training experience to our clients.”TORONTO, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTek Services, a long-time provider of top LMS systems and LMS support services for small and medium-sized organizations, has partnered with Optimé International, a leading sales training and leadership coaching firm in North America.
Optimé has worked with many clients across multiple industries including Consumer Packaged Goods, Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Automotive, and Telecommunications. Optimé helps these organizations achieve improved sales performance with its customized training & leadership development solutions. This partnership will enable Optimé to continue expanding its solutions in the online training space and further expand its clientele.
"We help accelerate an organization’s revenue growth by enabling capability in their sales team. We are excited to partner with EdTek to expand into offering on-line sales training and help our customers adjust to today's competitive market even faster. EdTek Services is a leading provider of top LMS systems and mission-critical LMS support services. Their platform is used by some of the world's largest companies. We are confident that EdTek will help us deliver an exceptional online training experience to our clients." said Optimé International COO, Marty Blake.
"We are thrilled to partner with Optimé. Their proven track record of helping industry-leading companies achieve improved sales performance makes them the perfect partner for us," said EdTek Services President, Paul Jacobelli. "We are confident we can help them exceed their already stellar reputation for delivering successful and timely results for their customers."
Optimé’s on-line sales training solutions will deliver the same great quality and experience that their customers have always valued. The company's certified facilitators will offer their dynamic and practical approach to skill-building and facilitation expertise to provide customers with the confidence that their team is building competencies that will work best in their business.
Founded in 2003, EdTek Services focuses on providing top LMS systems and LMS support services for small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofits, government departments, and academic institutions. EdTek's package of LMS support services includes consulting, unlimited training, hands-on administrative support, help-desk support for users, 340+ Soft Skills courses in the LMS Library, a web conference platform, and access to millions of digital media resources. EdTek's all-inclusive SaaS LMS pricing helps smaller organizations stretch their budgets to deliver the same level of quality training and education as any of the leading providers in the marketplace.
Optimé International is a Sales Training and Leadership Coaching firm with a proven track record of helping industry-leading brands achieve improved sales performance with its customized solutions. Founded in 1994, Optime has served clients across diverse industries such as Consumer Packaged Goods, Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Automotive, Telecommunications, and Healthcare, helping these organizations develop the best practices for achieving improved sales performance and sales success. With 25+ years of industry expertise, certified consultants, and cutting-edge program design, Optimé provides unrivaled sales training experience.
