Hindsight Tonight Creator, Damian Muziani, Co-stars in the Highly Acclaimed TV Series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Blackwood, New Jersey – Hindsight Tonight creator and host, Damian Muziani, co-stars in the much-anticipated series finale of the highly acclaimed TV series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which airs on Amazon Prime. The hit streaming show signs off forever with Muziani playing the role of a comically inept NYC Police Officer at the beginning of the episode. This role showcases Muziani’s comedic talents as well as his impressive acting skills.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is based in the late 1950s when a New York housewife decides to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. The TV series won the Golden Globe Awards in 2018 and the Critics’ Choice Television Awards in 2018 as well. The series has won twenty Emmy Awards including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. This critically-praised show was an excellent project for Muziani to be a part of because of his rapidly building acting career and his experience in delivering comedic performances.

About Damian Muziani

Damian Muziani has received ten Telly Awards for his writing, insightful political commentary, and his impressive skills in video production. Muziani is the producer, writer, and host of Hindsight Tonight, a sardonic online news capsule that reports on current events. The show is full of comedic relief and is a great outlet for a talented comedian and entertainer like Muziani to connect with his growing audience. The Emmy-nominated show has won several awards including the Gold Telly Award for two years in a row as the Best Online Series. Hindsight Tonight broadcasts new episodes every Sunday and presents current events in a fast-paced style for busy people seeking a quick laugh.

Muziani’s experience in producing comedic projects like this made him an excellent choice for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel role because he got an opportunity to apply the expansive skillset he’d developed over the years. This is just one of the many highly acclaimed movies and TV shows that Muziani has appeared in. He has landed co-star roles in shows like Billions, Blue Bloods, A League of Their Own, and Girls5Eva. He is also currently working on several more upcoming shows and movies.

Muziani has worked with many famous actors and entertainers including the well-renowned Kevin Hart, David Costabile, Sara Bareilles, Alex Borstein, and many others. Muziani is an award-winning producer, actor, and filmmaker who brings a tireless work ethic and comedic talents to every project that he’s a part of. He can currently be seen in a commercial for Paycom, a payroll calculation service, which has been viewed on YouTube over 17 million times.

Muziani spoke about the start of his career, he stated, “One of my first-ever TV auditions took me to California, where I booked a principal role on a prime-time NBC reality show. I know actors who have been struggling for years without that kind of break. I’ve been very lucky in my career so far, despite never taking a stage until the age of 31!

Getting a late start in acting made it necessary for me to play catch up, and fast, for me to have any chance at success. Luckily those early successes gave me the confidence and drive to build my brand and deliver it to the world.”

To find out more about Hindsight Tonight, please visit the website at hindsighttonight.com.

