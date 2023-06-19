WASHINGTON, DC – Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce all eight of its personal injury attorneys have been selected for the 2023 Washington, DC Super Lawyers and 2023 Washington, DC Rising Stars lists.

Partners Patrick M. Regan and Salvatore J. Zambri were named to the Top 100 2023 Washington, DC Super Lawyers list in addition to being named 2023 Washington, DC Super Lawyers.

Partners Victor E. Long, Jacqueline T. Colclough, Paul J. Cornoni, and Amy S. Griggs were also named 2023 Washington, DC Super Lawyers.

Partner Christopher J. Regan and car accident lawyer Emily C. Lagan were selected for the 2023 Washington, DC Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured. For more information, visit rhllaw.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/eight-attorneys-selected-to-2023-washington-dc-super-lawyers-and-2023-washington-dc-rising-stars-lists/

About Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers

Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers, PLLC is dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

Contact Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers

1919 M St NW #350

Washington

DC 20036

United States

(202) 960-4667

Website: https://rhllaw.com/