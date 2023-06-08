Housing App on a mission to Help a million people

A new app has launched in the United Kingdom with the goal to help one million people who are homeless or facing eviction.

WALSALL WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A new app has launched in the United Kingdom with the goal to help one million people who are homeless or facing eviction.The app will be the first of its kind dedicated to finding social housing anywhere, any place, any time while in real time developed by Community Red, a street outreach team based in Birmingham.For the first time, people who have found themselves without a home or facing the eviction process will be able to find suitable housing in an area of their choice without relying on office opening hours, waiting and bidding lists making housing more accessible for everyone.The idea was launched after founder Kloe Avon had rehoused 220 people on the streets of Birmingham and noticed that the most significant delays in finding suitable accommodation were the waiting times and inaccessibility to secure housing while private landlords who often had housing voids had spare rooms left empty due to the lack of connection between the tenant and the landlord.In the latest statistics reported in 2023, 271,000 people are homeless in the United Kingdom including 123,000 children which shows that one in 208 people are left without a home.The app will offer a range of social and supported housing from single rooms, shared houses, and self-contained properties suitable for the most vulnerable people within communities allowing them to talk directly to the landlord in real-time.The Community Red app will also offer a solution to boosting skills for employment and future prospects alongside housing to help people progress forward in their life.They aim to impact one million people within the next five years through housing and boosting employment prospects.