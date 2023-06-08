HodgePodge Saves over One Million Pounds of Items from Going to Landfill

While 80% of junk is recyclable, most of it gets dumped in landfills. There is a better way.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For generations, it sounded so nice, and it became a cliché. “Someone's junk is someone else’s treasure. Modern life has turned that into a dire warning. Someone’s junk is too often landfill pollution that is harming the environment.

Change may not be easy, but it is possible.

HodgePodge is proof! HodgePodge, the Chicago area’s respected junk removal, moving, and on-demand storage service, has saved over one million pounds of items from going to landfill.

“It may take some extra work and effort on our end,” says company spokesperson Miroslaw Wcislo, “but it helps us stand apart from our competitors by going the extra mile and making sure we reduce what goes into landfills.”

HodgePodge has an ambitious but doable goal. While 80% of junk is recyclable, most of it gets dumped in landfills. HodgePodge is working hard to change that.

“Often when we do moving or decluttering, we also do junk removal as an add-on service,” Wcislo explains. “Anything and everything, from furniture, TVs, yard waste, mattresses, appliances, old drywall, lumber, and everything in between.”

He is passionate that it doesn’t all have to get dumped in landfills. HodgePodge partners with various outlets, from donation centers, home furnishers, resale outlets, and recycling centers, to re-purpose, donate or recycle about 80% of the items HodgePodge removes.

And the HodgePodge success is impressive. So far, HodgePodge has re-purposed, donated, recycled, and kept more than one million pounds of waste from being buried in already overloaded landfills.

“HodgePodge is a smaller, local company and we are doing our part. We care about our community,” Miroslaw Wcislo adds. “Our determination and commitment is that 70-80% of discarded items can and should be put to better use. It is vitally important for our future.”

For more information, please visit gohodgepodge.com/about and gohodgepodge.com/services

