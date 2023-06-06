Vedco and Canine Biologics Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Distribution of NutriDapt
NutriDapt | Adaptive Liquid Nutrition™ system for feeding critical care dogs and cats to be distributed nationwide by VedcoDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedco Inc., a leading supplier of veterinary products, and Canine Biologics, a pioneer in integrative pet health solutions, have announced a Memorandum of Understanding concerning the distribution of NutriDapt | Adaptive Liquid Nutrition. NutriDapt is an innovative veterinary nutrition system designed to improve patient health and efficiency when feeding critical care dogs and cats.
Under the terms of the agreement, Vedco, through its network of veterinary distributors, will supply NutriDapt to veterinary clinics nationwide, supporting Canine Biologics in their mission to enhance veterinary patient care. NutriDapt offers veterinarians a significant time-saving solution by eliminating complex nutrition calculations while providing a customized liquid diet for critical-care and post-op dogs and cats.
"We are excited to partner with Canine Biologics on the distribution of NutriDapt,” said Craig Campbell, CEO of Vedco. "This groundbreaking product aligns perfectly with Vedco's commitment to bringing innovative and high-value solutions to veterinary clinics. NutriDapt will undoubtedly elevate the level of care veterinarians can provide to their critical care and surgical patients.”
"This partnership with Vedco represents a significant milestone for Canine Biologics,” said Jeff Sutherland, founder and CEO of Canine Biologics. Vedco's strong distribution network and reputation in the industry make them the ideal partner for bringing NutriDapt to the market. We are confident that, together, we can transform the way veterinarians manage nutrition for their critically ill patients."
The Memorandum of Understanding marks the beginning of what promises to be a significant and mutually beneficial collaboration between Vedco and Canine Biologics, aimed at elevating the standard of veterinary care.
About Vedco
Vedco Inc. is a leading supplier to the channel-of-veterinary distribution in the United States, supplying over 100 distribution centers from a centrally located National Fulfillment Center located within the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor. The company's commitment to innovation and customer service has made it a trusted partner for veterinary professionals.
About Canine Biologics
Canine Biologics is an innovator of next-generation veterinary nutrition solutions for companion animals. The company’s mission is to provide comprehensive and innovative pet health products improving the quality of life for pets while simplifying care management for veterinarians. For more information, please visit www.nutridapt.com.
