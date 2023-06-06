Max Zanan Unveils New Book to Revolutionize F&I Management in the Automotive Industry
“Definitive Guide to F&I: Management, Products, Reinsurance” now available on AmazonNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Zanan, a renowned automotive industry expert, is thrilled to announce the release of his fifth book, ”Definitive Guide to F&I: Management, Products, Reinsurance”. The book is now available in paperback and Kindle versions on Amazon, with an audiobook version set to be released on Audible and iTunes within the next two weeks.
Zanan, who has 20 years of experience in sales, F&I, compliance and dealership management consulting, aims to fill a critical knowledge gap in the automotive industry with this new book.
"The management of the F&I department, product selection and understanding of participation programs are often overlooked," said Zanan. "This book is designed to help senior management teams improve the profitability of their businesses and build generational wealth."
The book is tailored for dealer principals, general managers, finance directors and finance managers, providing them with the tools and knowledge to optimize their finance departments. Zanan's previous best-selling books have made significant contributions to the industry, and this latest work promises to do the same.
In addition to the book launch, Zanan will be featured on the "Daily Drive" podcast with Automotive News, the leading trade publication for car dealers, airing this Friday, June 9th.
Zanan's previous best-selling books include “Perfect Dealership,” “Car Business 101,” “The Art and Science of Running a Car Dealership” and “Effective Car Dealer.”
For more information about the book or to schedule an F&I Department Performance Review, visit https://www.fandiguide.com.
About Max Zanan
Max Zanan is a seasoned automotive industry expert with 20 years of experience in sales, F&I, compliance and dealership management consulting. He is a thought leader, organizer of the Perfect Dealership Conference and keynote speaker and is frequently quoted in trade publications such as Automotive News, Agent Entrepreneur and Auto Dealer Today.
###
Media Relations
Max Zanan
email us here