Demystifying Enlightenment: Experience Enlightenment World Tour Empowers Everyday Enlightenment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ekam, World Center for Enlightenment , is excited to announce the highly anticipated Experience Enlightenment World Tour , led by the renowned spiritual power couple, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji. This groundbreaking event will take place on June 10 at the prestigious Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.Enlightenment has often been shrouded in mystery and considered unattainable. Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji, as modern enlightened sages, have dedicated themselves to making enlightenment accessible and relevant to individuals in their daily lives. Their mission is to guide people in embracing enlightenment as a practical and transformative state of being, empowering them to navigate the challenges of everyday life with grace, wisdom, and inner peace.Sri Preethaji passionately states, "Our purpose is to create a revolution in human consciousness, transforming stress into peace, disconnection into connection, and division into oneness, so that Earth can become a harmonious space for all."Sri Krishnaji further explains, "Enlightenment is the end of suffering and the awakening to equanimity." He invites us to envision a life where our everyday experiences are guided by clear-thinking creativity, total presence in our relationships, conscious leadership, and decision-making rooted in a calm and solution-oriented mind. He envisions a world operating from a state of peace, with a profound sense of connection and compassion for humanity.Experience Enlightenment transcends abstract concepts and esoteric practices. In this immersive event, participants will embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Sri Krishnaji and Sri Preethaji will share profound insights, meditations, and powerful blessings. They will illuminate the path to living enlightenment amidst the demands of modern life, enabling attendees to cultivate clarity, compassion, and joy in their relationships, work, and personal growth.The teachings of Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji have garnered praise from influential figures across various industries. Usher, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, describes his experience with them as "transformational." Arianna Huffington, founder of HuffPost, commends their ability to bridge ancient wisdom with contemporary challenges, empowering individuals to thrive in the modern world. Tony Robbins, the world-renowned motivational speaker and author, attributes Krishnaji as his teacher and emphasizes the importance of being in a beautiful state and cultivating it daily. He states, "Right action stems from the beautiful state, and success flows from there."As the founders of Ekam, World Center for Enlightenment in India, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji have positively impacted millions of lives with their teachings. Their best-selling book, "The Four Sacred Secrets", serves as a practical guide for embracing enlightenment amid daily challenges, helping readers cultivate a beautiful state of being. Mark Sullivan, bestselling author, proclaims, "I believe it might be just that rarest of things in publishing: a self-help book for the ages, one that can change lives for decades to come."The Experience Enlightenment World Tour in Los Angeles will also feature a live concert by the Kosmik Band. Known for their soulful fusion of world mantras, African rhythms, Latin grooves, and the Blues, they will create an immersive musical experience that resonates with the journey of living enlightenment in the everyday world.To be part of the Experience Enlightenment World Tour and embark on a transformative journey towards living enlightenment, secure your tickets now . Limited seats are available for this extraordinary event.

