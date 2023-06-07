38th National Garden Railway Convention Comes to SF Bay Area: July 1 to July 9

The Convention Logo Busy Junction in Sonoma County A Shay Loco in the E. Bay

Bay Area Residents have a rare opportunity to visit more than 50 garden railroads which are normally only open to members of the Bay Area Garden Railway Society

Adults & Kids alike are amazed by the sights and sounds of the miniature worlds created by garden railroaders” — Russ Miller, Convention Chair

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- NATIONAL GARDEN RAILROAD CONVENTION COMES TO BAY AREA - JULY 1 to 9Hundreds of visitors from across and beyond N. America will convene in the Bay Area in early July to participate in the 38th National Garden Railroad Convention.The convention is hosted by the Bay Area Garden Railway Society (BAGRS) established in 1988 and the largest garden railroad organization in N. America. It is a rare opportunity for Bay Area families to enjoy model railroads constructed and operated outdoor, in one of 2 ways.50+ unique garden railroads, from Sonoma to Santa Cruz, normally only open to BAGRS members, will be open between July 1 & 9 by day/area. Bay Area families/individuals can visit them by registering for the convention.Registration is $175 for families (1 or 2 adults and dependent children), $125 for individual and includes:Visits to all of the open garden railroadsAccess to the Convention Center at the Santa Clara Convention Center, July 6 to 8 where there will be 4operating train layouts and displays by over 30 suppliers to the hobbyEarly bird reservations for FREE ‘Customize and Take Home a RR Car’ clinics for children aged 7 to 13A poolside fireworks reception at the Hyatt Regency SantaFOR MORE INFORMATION - https://ngrc2023.org/events/ OPPORTUNITY #2The Convention Public Day at the Santa Clara Convention Center (near Great America) on July 8. Tickets will be available at the door. Entry is $20 for a family (1 or 2 adults and dependent children), $10 for individuals. Highlights of the Public Day are:4 operating railroadsFREE ‘Customize and Take Home a RR car’ clinics for children aged 7 to 13. 40 Spots are bookable on arrivalOver 30 Displays by suppliers to the hobby

