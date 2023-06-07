Submit Release
Introducing Gotely: A Revolutionary Digital Platform Powered by AI to Democratize Business Strategy Consulting

GOTHENBURG, VASTRA GOTALANDS, SWEDEN, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A change in the business strategy consulting sector occurs today with the launch of Gotely, a new digital platform. Gotely combines AI technology with business expertise to alter the way entrepreneurs approach their strategies and manage their operations.

Developed with an understanding of current business trends and an increasing demand for effective strategic planning tools, Gotely aims to increase the accessibility of high-quality business consulting services. With its AI-driven design, it offers entrepreneurs of varying sizes and industries access to these services. This development by CW1 brings it closer to its goal of offering comprehensive, accessible, and smart strategy solutions to businesses around the world.

Gotely is more than just a digital platform. It uses advanced AI algorithms to create detailed, relevant business strategies, including benchmarking and market gap analyses. This integration of AI allows entrepreneurs to benefit from business consulting in a new, cost-effective way. Whether a startup founder or an experienced entrepreneur, Gotely provides tools and insights to assist in their business journey. Its intuitive interface and tailored suggestions help ensure that business strategies align with individual goals and market trends.

"Gotely is ready to change the traditional business consulting model," stated Pedro Stark, CW1 group managing partner. "By incorporating AI, entrepreneurs are provided with a platform that can learn and grow with their business. We are entering a new phase of accessible and adaptive strategic planning."

With the beta release of Gotely, entrepreneurs from various sectors are invited to contribute to the future of business strategy consulting. Gotely aims to do more than simplify strategy consulting; it wants to provide a platform where every business can access the tools, insights, and expertise it needs to succeed in today's competitive market.

For more information on Gotely, please visit www.gotely.com or email info@cw1.com.

About CW1: CW1 is a global consulting firm with a team of strategic consultants, some of whom have experience with the globally recognized big-4 consulting firms, while others began their careers at CW1. CW1's mission is based on a commitment to sustainability and the disruption of established markets, including the big-4. Despite being potential disruptors in the consulting sector, CW1 considers its relationship with the big-4 to be one of partnership, emphasizing its commitment to improving the consulting industry as a whole.

For future inquiries, please contact Press Contact: Erik Dahlsson, Junior Partner, info@cw1.com, Cw1.com.

Erik Dahlsson
CW1
+46 31126413
info@cw1.com

