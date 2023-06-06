Calling Bullsh*t on Busy by Andrew Mellen is an Instant #1 New Release in Three Categories

Calling Bullsh*t on Busy Book Cover Calling Bullsh*t on Busy #1 New Release Screenshot on Amazon Calling Bullsh*t on Busy Cover #1 New Release Foil Star

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off the outstanding success of his last book, Andrew Mellen has taken on the challenge of time management, exploding one myth after another.His new book, "Calling Bullsh*t on Busy: A Practical Guide to Ditching the Time Management Myth and Quickly Achieving Your Goals," presents a clear blueprint on how to reclaim at least 1 hour of lost time every day.With over 120,000 print and audio copies sold since its publication, Andrew’s first book, the Wall Street Journal and Audible bestselling "Unstuff Your Life!," has helped many thousands of people get and stay organized by focusing on changing how they THINK and FEEL about organization, rather than just teaching organizing tactics alone.Each year, hundreds of time management books hit the market, and that information overload is part of the problem. Most of them have nothing new to present to readers.And in a world plagued by the constant pressure of busyness and the illusion of productivity, author Andrew Mellen has struck a chord with readers around the globe with the release of his groundbreaking new book, "Calling Bullsh*t on Busy."Within a short span of time, the book has secured three #1 New Release rankings on Amazon. This achievement highlights the relevance and impact of the book's message, which guides readers toward a more meaningful and balanced life."Calling Bullsh*t on Busy" confronts the modern-day epidemic of busyness head-on, challenging the societal norms that equate constant activity with success.And at a time when "busy" has become a default response to any question, Andrew Mellen argues that we should take a step back and re-evaluate how we're using our time. His book offers readers a fresh perspective on time management, one that is based on the principles of mindfulness, intentionality, and simplicity.In this fast-paced and enlightening read, Andrew Mellen masterfully deconstructs the myth of busyness and offers practical strategies to help readers break free from its suffocating grip.Drawing on his 27+ years of experience coaching corporate clients, including The New York Mets, American Express, Goldman Sachs, the United States Department of Education, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Mellen shares innovative methods and real-life examples to eliminate inefficiencies and provides a compelling case for prioritizing what truly matters.During a recent interview, Mellen made these comments, "Most books overcomplicate the time management issue by demanding that readers create complex systems that require more of our valuable time to keep them going while never actually delivering tangible results or allowing us to feel in control of our lives. Plus, the whole concept of 'time management' is a myth. The problem isn’t how we manage our time—it’s how we manage OURSELVES in relation to time.""Calling Bullsh*t on Busy" shows readers how to unleash the power of a radically positive mindset paired with simple, practical actions anyone can take to instantly reclaim their lives. They’ll quickly learn the most effective ways to:• Break free from procrastination's grip.• Stop multitasking.• Manage interruptions, distractions, and time wasters like social media.• Unclog your email inbox fast.• Avoid time-wasting meetings and run effective ones instead.• Treat "no" as a complete sentence.• Tame the other deadly time thieves, including poor planning and overcommitting.From the moment of its release, "Calling Bullsh*t on Busy" garnered rave reviews and captured the attention of readers across diverse backgrounds.The book's revolutionary approach strikes a chord with those who have long felt trapped in the never-ending cycle of busyness, desperately seeking a way out. Through Andrew Mellen's engaging storytelling and thought-provoking analysis, readers are empowered to challenge societal expectations and take control of their time, their priorities, and ultimately, their lives.The resounding success of "Calling Bullsh*t on Busy" can be attributed to its compelling blend of direct, no B.S. authenticity, research-backed insights, and actionable advice.By debunking the myths surrounding busyness and offering tangible solutions, Andrew Mellen strikes a chord with readers, prompting them to reevaluate their own lives and make conscious choices. The book's impact extends far beyond the pages, inspiring individuals to embrace a more balanced approach, build healthier relationships, and pursue their passions with renewed vigor.The #1 New Release rankings on Amazon in multiple categories, Email Management, Running Meetings, and Organizational Psychology, underscore the immense resonance of "Calling Bullsh*t on Busy." This remarkable feat is a testament to the book's relevance and the author's ability to connect with readers on a profound level. It highlights the pressing need for a societal shift away from glorifying busyness and towards embracing a more intentional and fulfilling way of life.Andrew Mellen is delighted to witness the book's positive impact on readers worldwide, with testimonials pouring in from individuals who have implemented its principles and experienced transformative change. As the book continues to gain momentum, Andrew Mellen remains committed to spreading its empowering message far and wide, helping individuals reclaim their time, regain control, and live more meaningful lives."Calling Bullsh*t on Busy" by Andrew Mellen is available for purchase in both print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online retailers. To learn more about the book, Andrew Mellen, and his mission to combat the epidemic of busyness, visit cbobbook.com

