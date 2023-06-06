Considering an online pharmacy?

Have you or someone you know thought about buying prescription medicine online? FDA’s BeSafeRx campaign helps consumers learn about how to safely buy prescription medicines online.

Is your online pharmacy safe?

Explore FDA’s BeSafeRx campaign resources and tools so you can make safer, more informed decisions when purchasing prescription medicine from an online pharmacy.

Learn more about online pharmacy safety:

Learn how to recognize the signs of safe online pharmacies and the warning signs of websites that appear to be pharmacies but may be unsafe. Look up a state-licensed online pharmacy.

Additional resources for online pharmacy information. Tools to help health professionals educate patients about buying prescription medicines from a safe online pharmacy.

Reporting unsafe online pharmacies

FDA offers tools for reporting important information to the agency.

If you have an unexpected experience or side effect associated with the use of a medicine, please report that information to FDA using MedWatch.

If you encounter websites that you think are illegally selling medicine, please report unlawful sales.