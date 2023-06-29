Affordable Dental Crowns in Bethlehem Help Restore Smiles
DICE Dental offers affordable dental crowns as well as other smile-restoring treatments.
Whether it's replacing a missing tooth, alleviating pain, or rejuvenating a smile, the team at DICE Dental collaborates with patients to make their dreams a reality.”BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental offers affordable crowns in Bethlehem. With over 15 million Americans benefiting from crowns or dental bridges to restore and strengthen their smiles, DICE Dental ensures high-quality care at accessible prices.
— Dr. Matthew Lang
Starting at $675, crowns in Bethlehem provide essential strength and protection to damaged or decayed teeth. They also offer cosmetic advantages by enhancing the shape, color, and size of teeth, revitalizing smiles. Beyond aesthetics, crowns are highly beneficial for supporting teeth after a root canal procedure.
Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Bethlehem, expresses DICE’s commitment to working closely with patients to fulfill their dental aspirations. “Whether it's replacing a missing tooth, alleviating pain, or rejuvenating a smile, the team at DICE Dental collaborates with patients to make their dreams a reality,” says Dr. Lang.
At DICE Dental, crowns are meticulously crafted in-house using a cutting-edge CEREC milling machine. This advanced technology empowers the Bethlehem dentist to maintain complete control over the fit, color, and aesthetics of the crowns, ensuring optimal results.
In addition to single crowns, DICE Dental extends their services to include 3-unit bridges, veneers, and Maryland bridges. During a complimentary consultation, Dr. Lang and his expert team will guide patients in choosing the most suitable treatment plan based on their unique needs.
DICE Dental also offers dental implants in Bethlehem, starting at $850. Dental implants employ a titanium screw to replace missing tooth roots, providing a durable and natural-looking solution. The practice also provides dentures and extractions, ensuring comprehensive dental care for all patients.
With their commitment to affordability, exceptional craftsmanship, and a wide range of services, DICE Dental is the premier choice for crown and dental care in Bethlehem.
To learn more about dental crowns in Bethlehem and to schedule an appointment, visit: https://dice-dental.com/bethlehem-township/.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
