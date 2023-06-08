Celebrate Juneteenth With a Carbon Conscious Lens
Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King Jr., and Nichelle Nichols shape our views on climate in new book by African American clean energy expert.
The Carbon Creed aligns the principles and values that awaken your subconscious mind to address the most significant challenge facing society - climate change!”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, one of America’s foremost thought leaders on carbon and clean energy, Walter L. McLeod, announces the Juneteenth paperback release of his forthcoming book, "The Carbon Creed: 7 Paths to Zero." The book has been described as the "North Star guide to decarbonize life – personally, professionally, and culturally."
— David K. Owens, Senior Energy Industry Executive and Advocate
In the book, McLeod skillfully presents the writing rituals of poet Maya Angelou as inspiration to elevate everyday habits into meaningful carbon and climate rituals:
"Rituals engage your heart and mind—they build character and give you greater focus. Consider the rituals practiced by the great American poet Maya Angelou. To optimize her creativity and mental focus, Angelou would rent a hotel room and remove all possible distractions such as photographs, books, or TV. She started working every day at 7 a.m. sharp. Armed with a bottle of sherry, a deck of cards, legal pads, a thesaurus, and the Bible, she spent hours writing in this purposely designed environment."
"Anthropologists have found that humans turn to rituals when faced with a situation where the outcome is important, uncertain, or beyond our control. Climate change checks all three boxes. Building rituals can help you combat climate anxiety by turning small habits with little immediate impact into meaningful practices that compound to make lasting change and impact in our lives and on Earth. Equipped with this knowledge, you can use rituals to embrace the Carbon Creed in your life."
Using a historic conversation between civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and actor Nichelle Nichols (Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek), McLeod reveals how her name and role opens the mind to “see” a more equitable climate future:
"Star Trek showed us a future where equity was part of the solution to successful interstellar missions, just as today equity is key to successfully addressing climate change on Earth. Indeed, we can use lessons from Star Trek to shape our views on climate equity, in the spirit of Dr. King’s words, 'You are our image of where we’re going, you’re 300 years from now … you are our inspiration.'"
"The meaning of Nichols’s character also adds weight to the symbolism of her role. Her given name Nyota is the Swahili word for “star.” Her surname Uhura, is derived from the Swahili word uhuru, which means “freedom.” Nichols explains in her memoir, Beyond Uhura, that the name was inspired by Robert Ruark’s book Uhuru, which she had with her on the day she read for the part. Clearly, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry was both inspired and intentional when he created this character."
The Carbon Creed is not a book about the science of climate change, nor is it a policy brief. It’s not meant to scare anyone, though some data might. It is written to take the reader on a journey through the climate narratives nestled in their head and heart.
The book is based upon the seven (7) affirmations of the Carbon Creed:
• Ethics
• Mindset
• Kinship
• Science
• Habits
• Accountability
• Equity
The Carbon Creed will help the reader identify the beliefs, values, and practices that lead to decarbonization. By reading and meditating on the principles of the creed, a person's carbon conscience will emerge.
Walter L. McLeod is a recognized expert and thought leader in clean tech policy, finance, and development. He is an angel investor, entrepreneur, and Professor of Practice in the College of Science at George Mason University. He is the humble recipient of two Vice-Presidential Hammer Awards.
Published by New Degree Press, The Carbon Creed is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, GoodReads, and other major retailers.
